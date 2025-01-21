‘Jealous Much?’: Ariana Grande Hints That Carrie Underwood Needs to ‘Find the Note’ In Shocking Move Fans Suspect Was ‘Shade’ Toward Country Star

Ariana Grande has not been very demure in slighting Donald Trump and his politics. And now that he has assumed control of the White House for a second term, she has seemingly extended that snark to those associated with him.

Unfortunately for some fans, that means Carrie Underwood is no exception. The country music hitmaker performed “America, the Beautiful” during the Jan. 20 inauguration. To her dismay, an audio issue impeded her scheduled performance.

Ariana Grande seemingly shades Carrie Underwood for a cappella performance at Donald Trump inauguration. (Photos: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images)

Just as quickly as the music began to play, it stopped, leaving Underwood to awkwardly stand by as staffers attempted to remedy the problem.

Seconds into the wait, she mouthed, “I can just sing,” and did just that without the security of a backing track. The a cappella version was praised by supporters as “probably better than what was planned.”

Someone else suggested, “Those who wanted her cancelled for simply being there are in shambles.” Grande was presumably neither blown away by the vocal display nor left in shambles by her industry peer’s bold pivot.

Carrie Underwood seemingly refused to shake former Vice President Kamala Harris’s hand at the Trump inauguration. pic.twitter.com/I00YebU219 — music data (@music__data) January 21, 2025

Many who follow the “Wicked” actress think her reaction can be found in the likes of an Instagram post shared by “Shut Up Evan” podcast host Evan Ross Katz. He snidely shared an image of Underwood singing as Vice President Kamala Harris stood directly behind her with an almost deadpan expression across her face.

Katz’s caption read, “Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (‘Girl, find the note’) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling inauguration,” alluding to a catty moment that unfolded on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Screenshots reveal the “thank u, next” singer was among the 23,550-plus people who double-tapped the post. “I cackled when she started singing and then the voice crack,” read one assessment.

But a greater flood of attention was concentrated on the speculated rift between singers. “Ariana Grande is finally in her shade queen era! Ariana ended that republican fad!!!” joyfully tweeted an X user.

In the “American Idol” winner’s defense, someone typed, “People might be upset that Carrie performed at the Inauguration, but no one can actually say that Carrie Underwood has to find the note and can’t sing. And no one thinks Ariana Grande is a better singer than Carrie Underwood.”

That ideology was combatted when another X user declared, “Ariana Grande could win American Idol but Carrie Underwood couldnt play Glinda in the movie musical adaptation of Wicked.” Still, displeased Grande critics remarked “Jealous much?” and “Mean and catty does not look good on anyone.”

Carrie Underwood is allegedly furious she was not afforded the same level of respect for performing for Trump as Beyonce and Lady Gaga got for performing for others, & is angry that she was not afforded the same considerations in the setting for her performance. pic.twitter.com/JIObY9W0Ff — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) January 21, 2025

Grande implored her followers to remember, “Your vote matters,” after revealing she cast a ballot for Harris days before the Nov. 5 election. Post-inauguration, she continues to be critical of Trump in her Instagram Story.

Underwood, on the other hand, was reportedly reeling from the musical mishap and “dissatisfied” with the “cramped and uncomfortable” size of her performance space. The “Before He Cheats” artist is said to have thrown a “hissy fit” immediately after the appearance.