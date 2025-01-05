‘Dress Probably Weighs More Than Her’: Ariana Grande’s Red Carpet Look Raises Eyebrows Amid Lingering Concerns About Her Thin Appearance

Singer Ariana Grande‘s appearance at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Friday has reignited discussions about her physique, as fans expressed concern over her thin frame while debating her choice of attire.

The 31-year-old “Wicked” star graced the event in a strapless silver metallic ballgown that paid homage to her character Glinda’s iconic bubble transportation.

Fans continue to worry about Ariana Grande’s size after she appeared on the red carpet at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. (Photo: @arianagrande/Instagram)

The dress featured horizontal paneling on the bodice and a dramatic bubble-shaped skirt cinched at the waist, complemented by white patent leather pointed-toe pumps, according to People.

Grande completed her look with a sleek blond bun, bangs, a diamond choker, and understated glam with a glossy nude-pink lip.

While the ensemble aimed for timeless elegance, social media users were quick to comment on both the dress and Grande’s appearance. Social media erupted with varied reactions, including multiple comparisons to holiday decorations.

“That looks more like a christmas tree decoration than a dress,” one user commented, while another echoed, “Dress looks like a Christmas ornament.”

The commentary continued with observations about the gown’s size relative to Grande’s frame, with one saying, “Her dress probably weighs more than her. Considering it’s a disco ball and all.”

Another asked, “Why she wearing a deflated yoga ball??” before adding, “She ate tho.”

Another observer reflected on her style evolution, “The way she’s effortlessly channeling classic Hollywood glamour while still keeping her signature style really shows how much she’s evolved since her Nickelodeon days — which era of Ariana’s fashion has been your personal favorite?”

However, concerns about her appearance dominated many conversations.

“She lost so much weight that her head looks huge now,” one person noted.

The discourse extended to Daily Mail comments, where readers compared her to her “Wicked” co-star.

“Her thin frame in Wicked is almost distracting to the movie. Cynthia is tiny too, but look[s] so much healthier,” one reader observed, while another stated, “Bony and gaunt as ever yikes.”

During the award show, Grande, who received the Rising Star Award, addressed speculation about her appearance with humor.

“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm,” she quipped during her acceptance speech.

She playfully added, “I thought I’d be hearing ‘slightly withering star’ or ‘drooping star’ by now so thank you.”

The comments sparked further discussion about cosmetic procedures.

“Botox at 31 and earlier ?? Why ??” one reader questioned.

In a recent Vanity Fair lie-detector test with “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo, Grande addressed rumors about cosmetic procedures.

When asked about getting work done to boost her popularity, including nose jobs and face lifts, she denied both claims, with the lie detector confirming her truthfulness.

“Did you get a face lift?” the British singer said, to which Grande replied, “No, not yet. I’m open.”

She later acknowledged, “I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped, like four years ago. … That is the extent, but also, like, in full support of all people who do these things.”

According to Women’s Health, Grande maintains her figure through a vegan diet and regular exercise routine, working out three times a week for 45 minutes.

Despite the ongoing commentary about her appearance, she has not directly addressed concerns about her size, while the public discourse surrounding her appearance shows no signs of abating.