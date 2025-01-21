‘How Ghetto of Carrie’: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Disgusting Behavior’ Called Out After She’s Caught Seemingly Disrespecting Kamala Harris

Country music star Carrie Underwood sparked outrage on social media Monday after appearing to snub former Vice President Kamala Harris by deliberately deciding to not shake her hand following her performance at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The controversial moment came after Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” a cappella due to sound equipment issues at the Jan. 20 ceremony.

Video footage circulating on the X platform shows the singer after her performance, cordially shaking hands with former President Joe Biden, newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance — while notably skipping over Harris, who was standing directly next to Biden and in front of her when she turned around.

Trump, at 78, becomes the oldest president to take office in U.S. history, with his inauguration ceremony notably falling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day alongside 40-year-old Vice President Vance’s swearing-in.

Carrie Underwood snubbed Kamala Harris at the inauguration today when she skipped shaking her hand as she shook others around her.



The apparent snub immediately drew fierce criticism on social media, with many viewing it as a calculated slight against the nation’s first woman, first Black, and first South Asian American vice president.

“How ghetto of Carrie,” tweeted one X user, while another quipped, “@carrieunderwood, lemme guess, you didn’t see her?”

“How disrespectful,” another user added.

The backlash intensified as social media users called out what they perceived as blatant disrespect, with one former fan declaring, “Eww that’s disgusting behavior @carrieunderwood. It’s so sad when people you admire turn out to be pieces of s—t.”

Another critic didn’t mince words, stated simply, “She’s racist trash.”

Some social media users took more aggressive stances in their criticism, with one suggesting, “Kamala should’ve bopped her in the back of her big a– head.”

Another referenced Underwood’s personal life and her 2005 hit “Before He Cheats,” teasing, “@carrieunderwood that’s why ya man cheated on you.”

The controversy grew even more heated when false claims began circulating about Underwood losing 1.5 million Spotify listeners after agreeing to perform at the inauguration.

“Not Kamala’s fault Carrie lost 1.5 million listeners on Spotify in one day after she agreed to do this,” one user posted.

However, according to Songstats.com, this claim was proved false, with actual data showing only a modest decrease of about 75,000 listeners over four days.

A few voices attempted to provide alternative explanations for the interaction.

“Harris did not extend her hand to Carrie. Biden, Trump and Vance did. Carrie didn’t initiate any handshakes,” one X user tweeted, suggesting the moment might have been misconstrued.

Throughout her career, Underwood has consistently maintained a neutral stance on political issues. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she explained her position: “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

She emphasized the complexity of political discourse, adding, “Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

This measured approach stands in contrast to her statement about unity when accepting the inauguration invitation.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” the eight-time Grammy winner had told TMZ. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

As noted by pop culture account Mr. Pop, this action seemed to contradict her previous message, “A much different statement from the one she gave about coming together and unity.”

The backlash that Underwood has found herself in, highlights the ongoing political tensions within the entertainment industry and the broader societal implications of these divides.

While comparisons to Chrisette Michele’s 2017 backlash are inevitable, Underwood’s dedicated fan base — heavily rooted in MAGA supporters — makes a similar fallout unlikely.

Instead, she joins a growing roster of country artists who have embraced far-right GOP audiences, including Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, John Rich, Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson, Brian Kelley, Morgan Wallen, Justin Moore, Brantley Gilbert, Trace Adkins, and Aaron Lewis.

For Underwood, this alignment appears to solidify her place in a cultural and political narrative that continues to evolve.