‘Just So Cringe and Corny’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Jennifer Lopez for ‘Ruining Marriages’ In ‘Low Class’ Rant at Donald Trump Victory Rally

Megyn Kelly has it out for celebrities using their reach to encourage voter participation. Although the outcome of the 2024 presidential election has been determined, and Donald Trump has been sworn into office for a second term, the Fox News alumna could not resist revisiting her grievances towards Hollywood A-listers who vowed to support his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during her campaign.

Kelly was among the speakers who drummed up excitement for Trump in a pre-inauguration victory rally on Jan. 19. The 47th took the oath of office on Jan. 20, eight years after he began his first term as commander in chief. Her raucous speech incited roars of cheering from attendees who filled the Capitol Arena in Washington, D.C., then took an unprovoked turn when Jennifer Lopez became a target.

The former NBC News anchor joked that after Trump’s victory, she woke up with skin like the entertainer. What was at first a compliment of sorts quickly pivoted into criticism. “Speaking of JLo, how happy are you that her candidate lost?” the podcaster asked.

Her rant amped up as she stated, “These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and tell us how to vote, really? I mean, like, those celebrities who know nothing about anything? All JLo knows about what to do is ruin marriages. She’s an expert at that. Why’d she have to try and ruin the country too?” Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey were also on Kelly’s hit list.

Online, one reactor said her spiel was “just so cringe and corny.” Someone else expressed that Kelly was “low class” and that it was “going to be a long four years.” A third commenter stated, “She’s always putting other women down. Must be jealous.” Her past rants have included dissing Michelle Obama, Tamron Hall, and Beyoncé, to name a few.

At least one Lopez detractor recollected their version of her relationship history when they wrote, “7 failed engagements. 4 failed marriages. @jlo youre not what I want representing women or my daughter.”

A fan hit back with, “But how many divorces and sexual assault accusations your POTUS got? Okay for him to represent a Whole Nation tho huh?” Trump has been divorced twice and was found liable of sexual assault abuse in a 2023 case brought against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. She won a $5 million judgment.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was among the list of Puerto Rican Harris supporters who urged her followers to vote for what could have been the nation’s first female president. She spoke at candidate’s Nov. 1, 2024, rally in Nevada.

“I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins. And with an understanding of our past and a faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris for president of the United States, proudly,” she told the crowd of hopeful voters.

Jennifer Lopez powerful speech at VP Kamala Harris rally in Las Vegas:



“I am an American woman. I am the daughter of Guadalupe Rodriguez & David Lopez of Puerto Rico! I am Puerto Rican! Soy boricua, carajo! And yes, I was born here, and we are Americans!”#JLoForKamala 🇵🇷🇺🇸💙 pic.twitter.com/t8IOmdIaA5 — ʟᴇɢᴇɴᴅᴀʀʏ ᴊʟᴏ 👑 (@thelegendaryjlo) November 1, 2024

Her speech was ridiculed by critics who said her perceived attempt to choke back tears was “bad acting.” Like Kelly, some also resorted to attacking the “Hustlers” actress’s personal life, proclaiming, “JLO you always pick the wrong guy!”

At the time, Lopez was separated and had filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck. The “Gigli” duo were married for two years after rekindling their romance 20 years after their first engagement. The dissolution of the marriage was finalized the first week of 2025.