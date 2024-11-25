‘Stop with the Fillers’: Carrie Underwood Looks Unrecognizable as Fans Say Plastic Surgery Has ‘Hijacked’ Country Star’s Natural Beauty

It has been almost 20 years since singer Carrie Underwood competed on and won the fourth season of the Fox competition show “American Idol.”

Throughout her career, she has had four Top 10 hits, including the #1 singles like “Before He Cheats” and “Inside Your Heaven.” And so, one might think that the chart-topper would be one of America’s most recognizable personalities.

Country singer Carrie Underwood’s recent performance has fans believing she upgraded her look with plastic surgery after zooming in on her face. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

But after her performance at the Country Music Awards, some fans are wondering why she does not look like the sweet-faced singer they had come to love.

The country music darling, dressed in a white fringe and lace dress with a leather vest, took the stage with Cody Johnson for a powerful rendition of “I’m Gonna Love You.”

Her appearance on the show surprised many, not only because it marked the first time since 2005 she hadn’t been nominated for an award but also speculation about her appearance recently.

Fans and music critics lauded the performance, yet multiple headlines focused on Underwood’s face, with some questioning whether she had undergone plastic surgery. Social media platforms buzzed with comments, ranging from critiques of the singer’s face to concerns that she has “gone too far” with the alleged cosmetic procedures.

Many fans voiced their disappointment online. One commenter on the Daily Mail wrote, “Carrie used to be stunning. I don’t understand why she felt the need to hijack her face. She’s gone too far with the plastic surgery. Plus, there’s nothing natural looking with lips that look like an innertube.”

“Why will Carrie NOT stop messing with her face?!!?” another person quipped about the “Blown Away” chart-topper.

Carrie Underwood in 2012 vs. Underwood in 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; @CMA Country Music Association/YouTube)

A different fan expressed, “Please Carrie, stop with the fillers in your lips. You’re starting to look like you have hot dog lips. You were so naturally beautiful before. You’re going way too far. You’re hardly recognizable.”

While some critiqued her appearance, others offered comparisons to other celebrities.

One said, “Why is Carrie Underwood morphing into a crossbreed of J-Lo and Megan Fox? She was pretty before,” to which another replied, “Yeah… She’s definitely on the Botox and lip filler regime. Looks bad. Sad.”

This not the first time that people have accused her of getting plastic surgery.

In June 2024, there was buzz about her getting work done after a picture of her with rapper Ludacris was posted on her Instagram.

One fan wrote under the post, “Wow. I didn’t recognize her and had to come here and see for myself.”

Another fan joked using one of her songs, “Omg Jesus take the wheel… what happened to her?!?!”

“Carrie Underplastic. Haha easy on the surgeries Carrie. You’ll look like Joan Rivers soon,” a third comment gagged.

A source reportedly close to Underwood shared with Life & Style that the 41-year-old has mostly likely started getting surgery to refresh and maintain a youthful look.

In 2018, the Grammy award winner addressed the rumors that she has gotten a “nose job” or “other work done” on her face, according to USA Today.

She said, “The truth is just as interesting I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this (scar) look better, but I try not to worry too much about it.“

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” she continued.

Although Underwood has denied undergoing facial surgery, the insider claimed her lips appear noticeably fuller, and her face looks remarkably smooth and wrinkle-free.

The alleged source commented, “Carrie’s always been a bit on the vain side, and no one would put it past her to get a few nip/tucks,” before speculating, “She appears to have gone a little wild with the lip fillers. They were never that plump before. She probably has a very good dermatologist plus Botox to smooth out the face and neck.”

The scrutiny of the “Before He Cheats” singer’s appearance isn’t new.

Following her 2017 fall at her Nashville home, which left her needing over 40 stitches, the singer denied having reconstructive surgery. She took to what was then-Twitter and posted her thanks to the people who reach out to her have the accident.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me,” she tweeted.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

However, the same source suggested she might have used laser treatments to minimize scarring.

Some fans remain skeptical of her accident story. “I’ve never bought the story of her falling at home to the point of needing face reconstruction,” one person wrote. “That former hockey player husband sends doubts. I know for a fact most hockey players have tempers, JS.”

Despite the speculation and criticism, Underwood continues to captivate audiences with her talent and stage presence. Whether or not her appearance has changed, her voice and ability to command attention remain her true trademarks.