‘Either F—ing Park or Get… Out of the Way!’: Video Shows Terrifying Moment White Man Curses Out Black Woman and Snatches Her Phone Over 7-Eleven Parking Spot

All she wanted was a protein shake, TikTok user @imjustacxncer told her followers in her introduction of a video showing an angry encounter with a male stranger at a 7-Eleven.

She got the shake and a video that went viral, with more than 645,000 likes and 17,000 comments as of Thursday.

But she had to endure a few unpleasant moments with an impatient customer who went out of his way to confront the TikTok user and her friend over parking lot etiquette.

A video screenshot shows a man confronting a woman over a parking spot. (Photo: Tiktok/imjustacxner)

The TikTok user admitted her friend had briefly blocked a parking spot after she handed her over an iPad.

“He was upset because he wanted to park on the left side of me instead of the right—despite there being 10 other available spots,” @imjustacxncer wrote. “Had he politely asked my friend and I to move, we would have done so without issue.”

But Chad (the male version of “Karen,” for the uninitiated), had other ideas, stealing the old “I’m going to lecture you about bad manners by demonstrating even worse manner,” ploy.

“It’s a f-cking parking lot,” the bearded Chad bellowed. “Either f—ing park or get the f–k out of the way.”

Asked if he’s having a bad day, Chad replies, “I have a bad day most of the time, you know why? Because of c—s like you and c—s like her that don’t understand …”

At that point, he goes aggro, knocking the cellphone out of @imjustacxncer’s hand.

“This is purely off of anger and him not being in the right state of mind which shouldn’t excuse the fact that he put his hands on me twice and then proceeded to throw my phone afterwards,” she alleged. “I started recording because his body language seemed aggressive, and he was already calling us nasty names. It’s truly disheartening to think that something so minor could lead to such an outburst, but I’m just grateful things didn’t get worse and that I’m OK.”

But not everyone who watched the video agreed with her about who was in the wrong. A sizeable portion of the commenters said they felt Chad was speaking for them.

“I feel this, people are so good at just being in the way,” wrote one.

Added another, “Good job, buddy. He told no lies.”

And another: “nah, I understand this man. felt this in my soul.”

Supporters of the @imjustacxncer were surprised by the reaction.

“The comments are actually insane,” wrote one follower. “I’m so sorry this happened to you daph🤍 you did literally nothing wrong & i hope he gets fined and/or jail time.”

“Wasn’t what you were expecting, huh?” summed up another.