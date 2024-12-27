‘You Got the Wrong One!’: Furious Mother Confronts Employee After 2-Year-Old Finds Knife on Cashier’s Counter, Viral Video Shows

A viral video showing a woman and a Dollar Tree worker clash over a knife a young child picked up in the store is drawing various reactions online.

The video, which reportedly was recorded at a Dollar Tree in Marietta, Georgia, begins with two women fighting over control of what appears to be a pocket knife and arguing over where the blade was left in full view of other customers and staffers.

Video shows a woman and an employee at a Dollar Tree clash over a knife that was haphazardly left on a cashier’s station that a 2-year-old child reportedly picked up. (Photos: Instagram/Spiritual World)

“Let it go!” one woman yells. “I’m showing you what you left for my daughter.”

“That’s mine!” the store worker yells back.

“Nobody was attacking you with it!” the woman states.

“You stepped in my space!” the store worker responds.

“You just grabbed it out my hand, and I’m showing what you left!” the other woman disputes. “You told me that you didn’t care that my daughter picked this up … She’s 2! She’s 2!”

Some customers are seen trying to intervene and de-escalate the situation, urging the women to put the knife down.

After a bystander takes the knife away, the mother threatens to punch the staffer in the face before fuming about why the blade was haphazardly left in a place that was within a toddler’s reach.

“You had that knife! You sat there and told me you do not care that (my daughter) had it because I should have been watching her,” the woman yells at the employee. “She’s 2, and it’s lying down! You weren’t sympathetic, you weren’t empathetic, you didn’t even apologize!”

The employee walks away from the altercation, and another staffer is seen trying to placate the mother’s fury, telling the woman that his co-worker has left and the police have been called.

“You got the wrong one!” the mother yells before the video ends.

The altercation reportedly started because the cashier left her knife out in the open at her station. The mother started questioning the cashier about why she left the weapon out after her daughter got ahold of it, leading to an intense exchange. It doesn’t appear anyone was physically hurt during the incident.

Video of the disturbance garnered thousands of comments on social media after it was posted by Spiritual World from many commenters with differing opinions on who was at fault in the situation.

“Your child is YOUR responsibility,” one commenter said.

“Toddlers get into everything. An open knife left out by an employee shouldn’t have been lying around in general,” another person added.

“I’m siding with the mother on this. Imagine that child running with that knife and tripping and falling. That would have been fatal and tragic. Gotta be more careful. As a nurse, I’m concerned,” someone else wrote.

“Lady, watch your kids!” another person said.