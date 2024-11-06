‘You Stupid C—!’: Video Shows White Tow Truck Driver Cursing at Black Woman, Snatching Her Phone In Explosive Road Rage Incident That Ends with Arrest and Hospitalization

A Connecticut woman said she pressed charges against a tow truck driver after recording the driver following her too closely and confronting her, leading to a heated road rage encounter.

Tameka Johnson posted videos on her TikTok page showing the traffic incident that led to a verbal altercation. One video shows a tow truck driving behind her, continuously honking at her car. According to Johnson, she and the driver were driving through a school zone with a speed limit of 20 mph.

In another video, Johnson records the driver after they both pull into a lot and argue about the traffic incident in a confrontation laced with expletives and insults. The video shows the unidentified driver walking to Johnson’s car as she sits in the driver’s seat. Before he confronts her, she issues a warning.

Tameka Johnson, right, was confronted by a tow truck driver, left, who snatched her phone during a heated road rage confrontation in Connecticut. (Photos: TikTok/Greeneyeszzvixen)

“Do not come to my car! I’m licensed to carry! Do not walk up to me!” Johnson yells.

“I don’t give a f— if you’re licensed to carry,” the driver says.

“Why did you have to follow me and like blow the horn so aggressively?” Johnson asks.

“I’m on the main road. You cut me the f— off by like an inch, you stupid c—!” the driver shouts. “Get the f— outta here!” he adds before walking away from Johnson’s car.

“Your mother!” Johnson yells back. “Your mother is a c—! I am gonna blow this up all over my social media!”

The driver turns around and proceeds to walk back to Johnson’s car, going on a profanity-filled outburst in the process.

“Get the f— outta here!” the driver yells again. “This is f—ing private property! Suck a d—!”

The video shows the driver slap Johnson’s phone away, telling her, “F— you!” as Johnson yelps in surprise.

The video shows the phone is still recording as it’s in the tow truck driver’s hands.

Johnson called police after the incident and said the driver was arrested for breach of peace and assault.

She later recorded a follow-up video from a hospital bed, explaining moments during the incident that happened off-camera.

“He reached into my car, snatched my phone out my hand, broke my wristlet off of my case, and proceeded to walk away with my phone,” Johnson said. “And I’m so glad for all the tow truck drivers at this auction house who were there and came to my rescue and was telling him to give me my phone.”

Johnson said she had to undergo surgery after breaking her knee during the interaction. She said she tried to follow the driver to retrieve her phone but fell while trailing after him, leading to the injury.

“I had to have surgery Saturday morning. I was trying to do therapy for my right leg and can’t even walk on my right leg,” Johnson explained, adding that her hospitalization came right after her mother-in-law passed.