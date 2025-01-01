Donald Trump Jr. Trashes New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago After Being Treated Like a ‘Freaking Imbecile’ By ‘A Thousand Drunk People’

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t hiding his disdain for New Year’s Eve celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, characterizing the gatherings as overwhelming events where his father’s supporters seem more interested in bending his ear about Donald Trump Sr. than celebrating the holiday.

During a recent episode of his “Triggered” podcast, the eldest Trump son vented about the annual party, which coincides with his birthday, describing it as more hassle than a highlight.

Donald Trump, Jr. says he doesn’t really like going to party’s at his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate because of the people that hang around and ask questions. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“My birthday is New Year’s Eve… I get older,” he remarked, recalling how much more enjoyable the holiday was during his younger years.

Once filled with lively parties and carefree fun, the evening has now become what Trump Jr. dismissively calls “amateur night.” He voiced particular frustration with the droves of intoxicated guests who try to use the opportunity to push their unsolicited political advice onto him.

“I get to be around a thousand drunk people giving me their political opinions that I don’t necessarily want to hear,” Trump Jr. shared, his tone laced with irritation.

The Mar-a-Lago crowd, largely composed of his father’s staunchest allies, admirers, and other MAGA partisans, often corner him to share opinions on everything from social media to strategy, much to his dismay.

Trump Jr. said the interactions only become more unbearable as the night wears on.

“By about midnight … when everyone’s 12 beers deep, the close-talking opinions start,” he explained, painting a vivid picture of guests invading his space to offer their thoughts, often recycling the same advice.

Mimicking one repeated refrain he hears every year, Trump Jr. said, “‘Hey, you know, have you ever thought to maybe have your dad not tweet that?'”

He sarcastically added, “I’m like, no, I’ve never thought that ’cause I’m a freaking imbecile.”

His dissatisfaction with these events has been further underscored by his notable absences from other high-profile Trump family gatherings at Mar-a-Lago.

Don Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were noticeably absent from the Trump family’s Christmas Eve celebration this year.

According to Page Six, a tipster at the party noted the missing faces to the publication, stating, “No Elon, no Don Jr., and his gf, no Eric and Lara Trump.”

Also, the source shared that those family members who did attend kept their visit short, arriving around 7:30 p.m. and heading out by 9 p.m.

While he did attend the Christmas Day festivities, skipping the prior event suggests he’s becoming increasingly selective about when he shows up for the Mar-a-Lago scene.

For Don Jr., the parties seem to represent an exhausting obligation, where the focus is less about enjoying the holiday and more about enduring waves of people trying to get close to his father through him.

He even said that instead of going to the posh holiday party, he would rather escape to hunting or fishing outings, steering clear away from the crowds of overzealous partygoers.

“[Large party settings] is not for me,” he said. “You wouldn’t know it, but I’m basically a recluse. I’m OK with the mic when I have a big crowd, but I don’t like being around a lot of people if I can avoid it. I like fishing, hunting, and, like, two people.”

Despite being reluctant to attend the festivities, Don Jr. decided to show face at this year’s New Year’s Eve party anyway. On his arm was his new girlfriend, Bettina. Not far behind Jr. was Elon Musk and his son, X.

Donald Trump Jr. arrives Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party pic.twitter.com/gaZh0ADhJk — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 1, 2025

As the president-elect’s political influence shows no signs of fading, it’s clear his son’s patience for the spotlight — and the social obligations that come with it — continues to wane.

New Year’s at Mar-a-Lago might be a celebration for some, but for Don Jr. it seems to be an obligation and a recurring reminder of the cost of being in the Trump orbit.