‘Where Are Her Eyebrows?!’: Lady Gaga’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads

Lady Gaga is starting off the new year with a fresh face.

The “Poker Face” singer uploaded a video on Jan. 7 showing gratitude to her fans on Instagram for helping her song with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile,” reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Wearing an all-black outfit, Gaga appeared on camera with her signature blond hair, no makeup, and bleached blond eyebrows.

“I’m so incredibly grateful that my song ‘Die with a Smile’ with Bruno Mars, my friend, is No. 1 on the Hot 100,” she said in the clip. “I can’t believe that I’ve had two No. 1s in three different decades that I’ve been releasing my music in this professional way.”

Lady Gaga shares heartfelt message with fans for helping her song get to #1 (Photo: Instagram/ @ladygaga)

The “Joker: Folie à Deux” actress continued with her heartfelt message, “I’ve been writing since the 90s. I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. I’m so grateful. It’s 2025, and I have a #1 song; it’s pretty wild, and I’m so excited that this song is on my new album. I’m so excited for you to hear what more I have in store for you. I love you so much. I’m sending love, peace, and absolute as much joy as possible to your 2025. Thank you for making the beginning of mine so special.”

In the caption, Gaga wrote, “Thank you for making me #1 again 🙏💘 couldn’t do it without your love I’m so grateful.”

Fans responded to Gaga’s post with shock over the singer’s toned-down appearance.

“Is this the real lady gaga?” oneTikTok commenter asked.

An X user shared a similar sentiment, tweeting, “She looks different in every damn photo.”

When one X fan stated that Gaga’s new look was “stunning,” another user replied, “No she doesn’t.. stop lying.”

Other fans zeroed in on the singer’s bleached eyebrows.

“Looks like an Albino with those eyebrows,” an observer tweeted.

Lady Gaga stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/z9o70tQiIf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2025

“Did she always do that to her eyebrows?” a confused fan asked.

“white eyebrows???wtf,” asked another fan.

“Where are her eyebrows?!” asked a fourth X user.

In a Dec. 19 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 38-year-old discussed “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars and said the song was the “missing piece” to her upcoming album currently code-named “LG7.”

As for “LG7,” which drops in February, Gaga says, “The record is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt.

She added, “Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life. But it ends in this very happy place.”