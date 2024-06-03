‘She Looks Like Tisha Campbell’: Duane Martin Shows Off His New Fiancée, and Fans Say She’s a Younger Version of His Ex-Wife 

Duane Martin attended the premiere of his bestie Will Smith’s new film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” and on his arm was his new fiancée Ashley Marie Jones, who had many fans doing a double take over just how much she reminded them of his ex-wife, Tisha Campbell.

Duane and Ashley did a collaborative Instagram post on Friday, May 31, hand-in-hand. Immediately, ’90s fans who still remember his relationship with the “Rags to Riches” star took notice.

Fan say Duane Martin’s new fiancée (R) looks like his ex-wife, Tisha Campbell (L). (Photos by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; @duane_martin/Instagram)

“She looks like a younger version of his first wife,” one person said, while another was more blunt, “She looks like Tisha Campbell.”

Another commenter wrote, “Wow men really do have a type,” echoed by another fan who wrote, “Gina way back in the day!”

Martin and Campbell got married in 1996. For years, they seemed like a picture-perfect couple, frequently seen together in public and collaborating on various initiatives.

Martin’s marriage would remain intact until February 2018, when Campbell filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two sons. She also legally dropped his last name.

The “My Wife & Kids” star and her friend, singer Dani Wright, joked during a chat on TikTok that Martin took all of her money and left her.

Though Martin sought spousal support from his more successful wife, it was denied. She also asked for alimony, according to People.

Now how is Tisha Campbell’s friend gonna come for her like that? 😩 pic.twitter.com/SfuJix9BGh — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 12, 2023

In a divorce judgment filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, neither parent will pay spousal or child support to the other, and both have agreed to split expenses for their youngest son, including costs for his education and health care.

The specific reasons behind their divorce were not discussed publicly.

Now, it seems that Martin is moving on, with what fans are saying a younger version of his “Little Shop of Horrors” ex-wife and mother of his two children.

Martin took to Instagram in February 2024, unveiling a video on Feb. 3 featuring his new model girlfriend and fiancée. The 58-year-old actor’s montage showcases Jones in a variety of settings — from modeling shoots to her sailing to her enjoying concerts by Smokey Robinson and Beyoncé.

He wrote in the caption, “She said YES Meet my fiancée.”

“God don’t make people like her in 3s She’s rare,” he continued. “She’s a heart opener Her spirit is cherry I’m hugging gratitude tight @ashleymariejones.”