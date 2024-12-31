‘She Is on Something More Nefarious’: Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Fights Back as Fans Remain Skeptical About Vape Withdrawal Hospitalization

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama appears to be living a dream life — she recently flaunted her $80,000 Christmas present haul on TikTok — but the 19-year-old had a scare recently that sent her straight to the hospital. Alabama was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles medical facility for nicotine withdrawals a month after she quit vaping.

TMZ reported that the aspiring rapper kicked an occasional habit by going cold turkey, which prompted some kind of anxiety attack. She felt “panicked and unwell one day while all alone,” reported the outlet, and dialed 911 for an ambulance. Inside sources revealed that medical personnel at the hospital attributed her symptoms to nicotine withdrawal.

Alabama Luella Barker and Travis Barker attends Tommy Hilfiger Fall 22 NYFW Experience during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skyline Drive-In on Sept. 11, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

While quitting abruptly impacts nearly everyone to some degree, symptoms typically lessen over the weeks and are dependent on how many years you’ve smoked and how much you smoke daily. Sources described Alabama as an “occasional” vaper who decided to quit to preserve her voice as she gets a rap career off the ground, which makes the hospitalization all the more confusing.

In an attempt to shut down the gossip, Alabama took to Instagram on Dec. 31 and claimed TMZ got some of the details wrong. She stated the “situation occurred some time ago,” and she was discharged after three hours in the hospital with an inhaler and a nicotine patch. “Let’s please avoid any rumors and focus on moving forward,” she wrote, but skeptics are still not buying it, and many continue to speculate that something “more nefarious” is at play.

Screenshot: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

“I have a bad feeling she is on something more nefarious than vaping and this is a cover-up story,” said one person in the comments section of the DailyMail.

Another asked, “‘Vape pen withdrawal’ – is that really what we’re calling it now?” to which another stated, “Exactly, never heard of such a thing.”

“Stop lying .. it’s public knowledge she was on Ozempic as she said she was tired of being fat. I suspect that’s what’s hurt her .. not the occasional vape !!!!” exclaimed another.

In July, Alabama admitted to taking weight loss medication in a TikTok video after she was bullied online for the way she looked in photos. However, she did not name the medication. “I’m on weight loss medication,” Alabama revealed, “because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre. I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly,” she added, “and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly.'”

Her mother, former Playboy model Shanna Moakler, previously admitted to taking Mounjaro, which is an FDA-approved drug meant to treat Type 2 diabetes, to get out of a “very, very dark place” after the death of her parents in 2023, reported People.

While there’s no indication that Alabama’s hospital scare had anything to do with weight-loss medication, some can’t help but speculate and have pointed out that she has the Kardashian PR team at her fingertips.

“Randomly, a whole month later, she needed to be rushed to the hospital, and they said it was nicotine withdrawal? Did the Kardashian PR team come up with that one?” wrote one.

“I actually felt a bit sorry for her when I read this article. She was home alone having what sounds like a panic attack. Noone to turn to except 911,” another chimed in.

Alabama has also been dogged by accusations of cosplaying Black, and came under fire recently after she released a video in December for her new rap song “Vogue,” where she appeared with bronzed skin and an overall aesthetic that many considered “blackfishing.”

But the young singer insisted in an Instagram Reel that she is “moving forward” past all the vape emergencies and controversies, and everyone else should too, at least for now.