‘She’ll Be Back to Being Her White Self’: Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Under Fire After Shocking Transformation Into a ‘Black Woman’ Exposed

Not everyone is thrilled with the many faces of Alabama Barker. The 18-year-old, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former Playboy model Shannon Moakler, is not getting a pass for her bold appearances that have some critics accusing her of cosplaying Black.

The backlash over her brightly dyed wigs, dark lip liner, bronzed skin, and overall aesthetic has resurfaced days after she released the video for her new rap song “Vogue.” While her go-to look is long, blonde tresses, she has been known to switch things up from time to time.

However, one thing that remains consistent, according to those online, is the influence of hip-hop culture on her style, how she speaks, and her public persona.

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker faces backlash for morphing into a Black woman amid blackfishing claims. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beautycon™; Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia)

The blackfishing transformation is shocking to say the least, as evidenced by the tweets comparing her old social media posts to those that now populate her accounts. “I remember her entire vision board she made on tiktok was only filled with black ppl and black relationships as a ‘goal’ …..like girl isn’t a vision board supposed to represent yourself,” read one reaction to the resurfaced posts.

An observed sentiment expressed by several was that “she’s definitely tryna be black” and she is “a prime example of those ppl that morph themselves into a whole new person depending on who they hang out with.”

“she’s not trying to be black” “she just grew up!!” “you’re hating she don’t even look that different” pic.twitter.com/zxCEAXuqxM — pink pilates princess💗 (@KUNTAKUNTY) December 21, 2024

Even more people expressed frustration with the perceived cultural appropriation when they noticed that Alabama evolved from a teenager with an air of innocence and an Americana girl-next-door look to that of a young lady who is commonly surrounded by Black women and scantily clad.

A person condemning Alabama’s transformation wrote, “I don’t believe that these ppl want to be black. they know that being in Black spaces gives them social currency! That’s not the same as wanting to be black. in a few years she’ll be back to being her white self. it’s the same formula as Bieber, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, ect.”

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker faces backlash for morphing into a Black woman amid blackfishing claims. (Photos: Alabamabarker/TikTok)

More offenses were observed in a video montage that revealed the aspiring artist once wore her hair in a “fried & teased ‘Afro.’”

“Yo this is a wild switch up….ppl don’t want to be called racist or take accountability for their cosplaying. It’s one thing to like to wear weaves or line your lips. It’s all the extra they do & they know it,” a Twitter user wrote.

@alabamabarker Im posting the top 10 i like on my story ♬ original sound – Alabama barker

A year ago, Alabama had several people up in arms when she began to pursue her music career. A particular video posted to TikTok was a springboard for criticism. In it she donned an orange and blonde, straight-haired wig reminiscent of singer Keyshia Cole’s signature look from the early 2000s.

Her mother, Moakler, was quick to come to the defense of her firstborn child amid the backlash. “Every creed, every race is going to love hip-hop and rap that’s not gonna change,” she told Page Six. Adding that, “For me, it is a very natural progression for [Alabama], because she’s been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world.”

Alabama’s dad is married to Kourtney Kardashian, who makes a cameo in the “Vogue” music video, where they throw wads of cash at the camera. The reality TV family has a long history of facing similar Blackfishing claims, though sisters Kim and Khloe are most often the culprits of capitalizing on Black culture.