Big Tigger Returns to Radio After Abuse Allegations Rock Atlanta — Denies Claims, Defends His Name and Apologizes to Co-Host as Wife Responds

Big Tigger (real name Darian Morgan) has officially broken his silence after shocking domestic violence allegations were made against him by his wife, Alicia Brown.

On Friday, June 12, Tigger returned to Atlanta airwaves on his popular “Big Tigger Morning Show,” but the usual light-hearted fare was replaced when the former “Rap City” host got serious to speak out for the first time — he also shared an official statement on social media.

“I want to say categorically that these accusations and allegations that have been circulating about me are false,” Tigger said firmly in his message to radio listeners.

Big Tigger return on-air days after shocking allegations from his wife, Alicia Brown. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He also took the time to offer a public apology to his co-host Francesca Amiker, who was brought into the drama after Tigger’s wife accused the two of having an extramarital affair.

”Francesca and I have never been more than friends and respected colleagues. I hope you accept my apology Francesca for these last few days,” Tigger said.

The radio host also posted a formal written statement in Instagram that read:

“Over the past several days, there has been significant public discussion and speculation regarding my personal life.

I understand this can happen when you are a public figure, and I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.

Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.

Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment.

For more than 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving my community through music, entertainment, and connection, and I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

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Tigger’s statement comes days after Amiker addressed the allegations with a similar social media post, denying that she was intimately involved with him.

Amiker wrote a statement via Instagram shutting down the claims.

“The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself,” she shared. “I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity, and the truth.”

This situation stems from claims made earlier this month by Brown, who sent shockwaves across social media with claims that she was physically abused, and she posted photos and video allegedly showing facial bruises following an altercation.

Brown’s posts left fans confused, as they were deleted shortly after, leading many to question exactly what happened.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department and was informed that POI records involving Tigger and his wife are still pending until June 17.