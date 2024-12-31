‘All I Can Think of Is … Yes, He Fight’: Kamala Harris’ Sister Maya Has Fans Drooling Over Her Husband In Latest Family Snapshots

Fans who cannot get enough of Kamala Harris and her family were left screaming, “BOOM SHAKA LAKA YES GAWDDD” from the comments after fawning over new photos posted to social media.

The vice president made a rare appearance in photos for her younger sister Maya Harris’ holiday roundup that gave devotees on Instagram a glimpse of the ladies and their husbands dressed to the nines for a holiday event.

Fans are drooling over new photos of Maya Harris and her husband Tony West months after viral comments about their marriage. (Photos: Mayaharris_/Instagram.)

“’Tis the season,” the attorney wrote on Dec. 29. The carousel of three images began with a photo of Maya and her husband, Tony West, posing in front of a Christmas tree decked in black and white bows and ribbons.

The public policy advocate wore a navy blue button-up collared dress with floral embroidery and a belt tied in the front. West, who stood behind his wife, was dressed in a dark navy suit with a white button-up shirt and black tie.

According to one follower, the power couple was “Slayyyyyinnnn.” Another person gushed, “So Attractive!” And a third user playfully commented, “Every time I see her hubby, all I can think of is ‘yes, he fight.’”

The Uber executive caused a stir online in August when he responded to men salivating over his wife’s beauty following the Democratic National Convention. Maya helped with big sister Kamala’s presidential campaign as well as spoke at the DNC.

Appreciate you clarifying the situation, Brother Evans. And yes, he fight. — Tony West (@tonywest) August 23, 2024

The 57-year-old Stanford University alumna was a sight for sore eyes, as noted by the flood of comments, where countless people expressed how smitten they were with her.

When a Twitter user asked, “Yo, Maya you single?” They quickly found out, “No she is not and her husband look like he fight,” when popular user Chris Evans reheard the question.

The swift notification of her relationship status happened to be noticed by West who offered up a few more words on the matter. He typed, “Appreciate you clarifying the situation, Brother Evans. And yes, he fight.”

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in June, and he captioned a photo of them writing, “The other side of 25 and my journey with the incomparable @mayaharris_ keeps getting better!”

West and Maya are parents to daughter Meena Harris, an attorney and children’s’ book author Maya gave birth to as a teenager. They are also grandparents to granddaughters Amara and Leela.

The second photo in the carousel was a group snapshot of the Wests and Kamala and her husband, Doug Emoff. The 2024 Democratic presidential nominee wore a plum dress with beaded embellishment at the neckline while her other half matched his brother-in-law’s black and white ensemble.

One fan wrote, “Maya & Kamala absolutely both baddies.” Elsewhere in the comment section, a supporter noted, “Two of the most beautiful and intelligent women alive, and of course, two of the luckiest men walking the face of the earth.”

Kamala has only made a few rare appearances in family posts since losing the presidential race to Republican nominee Donald Trump on Nov. 5. Meena was the first to share photos of the public servant playing a game of Connect 4 with her great-nieces and enjoying a glass of wine four days after the defeat.