‘Her Husband Look Like He Can Fight’: Kamala Harris’ Sister, Maya, Leaves Fans Drooling as Her Husband Reminds Everyone He’s Got Hands

The final night of the Democratic National Convention ended on Thursday, Aug. 22, and all eyes were on the event as stars like Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, D.L. Hughley, P!nk, and The Chicks graced the stage. However, celebrities weren’t the only ones who kept viewers engaged. Before the Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrived, her sister, Maya Harris, also had eyes glued to the television.

Maya has been supporting her big sister every step of the way since serving as Kamala’s campaign chairperson during her first run for president in 2020. So it is no surprise that she was in attendance for Kamala’s major four-day event.

Maya Harris has the internet on a frenzy but her husband Tony West reminds fans she’s taken. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The attorney, who attended and spoke at the DNC, took the stage by storm. She offered the audience a chance to get to know Kamala on a personal level by sharing details about how their late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, raised them. But her message may have gone unheard, as many viewers at home were captivated by Maya’s beauty rather than her words.

Fans commented online about Maya’s appearance as the mother-of-one dazzled the stage in a bright hot pink suit and her signature side part bob. One person shared a clip on X from an episode of the ’90s sitcom “Martin” when Jerome, a recurring character, turns to Tommy, a main cast member, and says “Man, if nothing else don’t happen in my life, I got to have it. I got to have it.” The X user captioned the video clip, “Me watching Maya Harris right now.”

Me watching Maya Harris right now 👀 #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/Fo4mjNb50q — K E V I N ⭑⭒⭒⭒⭒ (@KevChestnut) August 23, 2024

Another X user named Chris Evans noted how young Maya looked for her age, writing, “Kamala Harris’ sister Maya is 57 years old,” to which another person replied, “When you mix Black don’t crack and Asian don’t raisin you get a new strain of youth, apparently.”

When you mix Black dont crack and Asian don’t raisin you get a new strain of youth, apparently https://t.co/FaKKsj7lMp — Booker Tea Washington (@HeelsNheartbrk) August 23, 2024

Another person quoted Evans’ post with a bold question, “Yo, Maya you single?”

Evans then responded not only with words but with a photo of Maya and her lawyer husband, Tony West, who is also senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary at Uber.

“No she is not and her husband look like he fight,” Evans stated.

“He’ll fight you AND f—k up your Uber rating,” a commenter replied.

“Annnnd – they’re both Stanford Law alums. They’ll sue your a— off,” added another.

The exchange did not stop there, however. West caught wind that all eyes were on his lady and decided to chime in on the conversation.

Much like his wife and sister-in-law on stage at the DNC, West spoke with poise in his reply, saying, “Appreciate you clarifying the situation, Brother Evans. And yes, he fight.”

Not Maya Harris' husband in the comments! pic.twitter.com/6ISiWuGqXI — Dr. Labcoat Lesbian (@IpheliaPaine) August 23, 2024

Fans were in hysterics over the unexpected reply.

One X user responded, “LMAO. All this talk about how beautiful Maya by random dusties of Twitter has Tony ready to throw hands.”

“Man said, ‘Try Jesus. Not me,’” added another.

Maya Harris and Tony West have been married since 1998 and they have no children together but he proudly claims Maya’s daughter, 39-year-old Meena Harris, as his own, which is evident with his Instagram handle being “@meenasdad.”

Who Is Maya Harris?

Not only Kamala Harris’ younger sister, Maya Harris holds many titles. She’s a lawyer, policy advocate, wife, mother, and grandmother. She and Kamala are each other’s only siblings and some of their political journeys in their respective careers have some commonalities, as both went on to be lawyers, and a bit of overlapping.

After having her daughter Meena at age 17, Maya went on to graduate from Stanford Law School where she became a civil litigator and drew focus to civil rights, policy, and racial and gender justice. In 2016, she took on the role as Senior Political Advisor for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign where she managed a team of policy experts to develop Clinton’s domestic policy. She went on to be Kamala’s campaign chairperson for her 2020 presidential campaign and while Kamala didn’t win that election, Maya became the national surrogate when Kamala took on the VP role under the Biden administration.

As for her husband, Tony West, Maya met him when they were both students attending Stanford Law. Her daughter, who was 4 years old at the time, was playing hide and seek with West on the campus. The two became friends, and, years after graduation, they decided to date.