‘Where’s the African American People?’: Eve’s Fans Fear She’s In ‘The Sunken Place’ After Noticing Very Suspicious Details In Family Photo

Rapper Eve has curated a soft life in England with her husband of 10 years, Maximillion Cooper, their young son, and extended family.

But fans were floored to see that the Ruff Ryders frontwoman has not only seemingly ditched her Philly roots but also the tradition of spending holidays with the relatives and friends she had more than a decade ago.

The “Love Is Blind” lyricist married Cooper, the multimillionaire who founded the Gumball 3000 car rally, in June 2014. The couple welcomed their only child, a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, in 2022.

Rapper Eve faces criticism when fans zoom in on Christmas photos revealing none of her Black relatives was invited. (Photos: @Therealeve/Instagram; @mrgumball3000/Instagram)

The businessman is also a father to four older children. Like hordes of people around the world, the couple gathered with their loved ones for the Christmas holiday. Photos of the Victorian-era get-together ignited a discourse of concern, shock, and advice for her to “blink twice if you need us” when Cooper shared a carousel of images on Instagram.

He and Eve posed for a photo at the entrance of a grand dining room with wood-paneled walls, another showed them with over a dozen others seated for a candlelit dinner at a long wooden table, the castle-like home where they reside, and other moments.

He captioned it, “A Cooper family Christmas… wishing everyone happy holidays as we head towards the new year!” Instead of receiving an outpouring of comments complimenting the regal scene, Cooper was met with remarks pointing out red flags. The first of them read, “No shade, Yall look beautiful but where is Eve’s family?”

Similarly, someone else remarked, “Where’s the African American people?” Eve and her son are the only non-white family members seated at the table as well as featured in the carousel of memories. For others, the scene was eerily reminiscent of the film “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele.

The psychological thriller stars Daniel Kaluuya as he fights to flee his white girlfriend’s family and their torturous history of using Black bodies to implant the consciousness of white affluent individuals into, essentially giving them a second lease on life and the experience of being a Black person.

“It’s concerning, where are her people? hope she isn’t in the sunken place,” wrote one person, referring to the mental space where “Get Out” captures experienced a separation from their consciousness while in a deep hypnosis.

For another person, Eve’s attire was a cause for concern. The hip-hop artist wore a blue velvet gown, her hair pulled back behind a headband, gold heels, and a luxurious chainlink choker. She was reduced to looking like “the help,” according to one critic.

On Twitter, a user commented, “2 things: the fit seems like a character, black/white with chains.(let you read into that) Then she is not sitting next to her husband; at the most furthest point possible. Enjoy Eve!”

The author of “Who’s That Girl?: A Memoir” was seated next to Wilde at the end of the table closest to the photographer as Cooper stood with a raised glass at the other end. However, some fans viewed her placement as the head of the table as an ultimate sign that she won at life. “Philly girls up 100 Billion,” read one such reaction.

When Eve spoke to Essence about her lifestyle, she gushed that she was living a life she curated and that it was one of peace. Aside from London, she and her family also split their time in Los Angeles.