‘Them Paw Prints are Iconic’: Fans Do a Doubletake After Rapper Eve Posts Sweet Pics with Son

Rapper and former talk show host Eve did a photo dump and showed the world her curly-haired baby boy with entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. The cutie pie’s name is Wilde Wolf Alexander Somers Cooper and though is not quite a year old yet, his mom is already exposing him to all kinds of experiences.

Monday, Nov. 21, the Philly Pitbull in a Skirt shared her son’s first time at the car race. (IG @Therealeve)

In the images she posted on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers on Monday, Nov. 21, the Philly Pitbull in a Skirt shared her son’s first time at the car race. Fans noticed the femcee is still flashing her classic smile that had fans asking, “Who’s that Girl,” and carrying her baby on her hip with ease, seemingly without a care in the world.

KaKaiKembi commented under a post, “She really removed herself from that toxic rap game after building herself a nice lil legacy and went to live her best life in the countryside with her English man who is obsessed with her… Not forcing a insta-hustle she doesn’t need, just soft life and enjoyment. I love that for her.”

Another fan concurred, saying, “We love to see a Black woman love correctly and living her best life.”

One person kept it simple and focused on how she’s been able to maintain her pre-baby physique, saying, “She done had a baby & still don’t have to wear a bra! I wanna be like her when I grow up.”

Some fans focused on their resemblance.

“He looks just like you.”

“Ahh he’s your mini me.”

“They look like twins.”

Others got distracted by the paw print tattoos on her chest.

“Them paw prints are iconic!”

“Had every hood girl in the late 90s and early 2000s getting it.”

“She still got them?”

Days prior, the 44-year-old shared pics of her 9-month young prince as the family vacationed in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The baby is seen in these pictures looking through a picture book while sitting on a deck overlooking a sandy beach.

“Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy ,” Eve captioned the picture.

Eve, the rapper-turned-actress-turned-television personality, got married to Cooper in June 2014 after the couple started dating in 2010. The couple announced the birth of young Wilde Wolf on Instagram earlier in the year.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. Words can’t describe this feeling,” she wrote.