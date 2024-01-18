Here’s How an Eddie Murphy Joke Inspired Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Ahead of Marlon Wayans’ Role In ‘GOAT’ 

Many fans may not realize that Jordan Peele‘s classic horror film “Get Out” was inspired by an old Eddie Murphy joke. The title of the film was taken directly from Murphy’s 1983 stand-up comedy special “Delirious.”

Peele’s movie is a classic horror film about a Black man who learns his white girlfriend and her liberal family are not who they portray themselves to be during a weekend getaway.

In “Delirious,” Murphy jokes about the supernatural thrillers “Poltergeist” and “The Amityville Horror.” The comedian made fun of white folks for not leaving the house upon learning it was haunted by a ghost. Murphy joked in the special that all it would take for Black folks to flee a haunted home were the words “Get Out” from the ghost.

Jordan Peele (L) says his film “Get Out” was inspired by an old joke from comedian Eddie Murphy (R). (Photo: Entertainment Tonight screenshot / YouTube)

Peele admitted during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” back in 2017 that the title of his film was taken directly from Murphy’s “get out” joke. He said the film addressed the fact that racism is still alive and well, despite assumptions otherwise once Barack Obama was elected the year before. Peele shared that he also drew on inspiration from his own life, including when he met his former white girlfriend’s family.

“The story came from this, this period we were in in the Obama administration when we were in this, this post-racial lie on race is over,” he said. “We got a Black president. Let’s not talk about it anymore.”

He continued, “There was a situation that did kind of spark a piece of this which where I was dating a white girl and I had to ask that question, like, ‘If we’re gonna meet your parents, do they know I’m Black?’ and she was like, ‘No.’ And then, going and meeting the parents, and I don’t know if she told them or if she didn’t, but there was there was no reaction, and that in itself was this creepy moment.”

Peele added that moments like meeting his white ex-girlfriend’s parents were “subtle reminders” of the racism that Black people still deal with in society and about “identifying hints.”

He subtly touched on the same subject in his 2019 film “Us,” another one of his horror films that came before 2022’s “Nope.”

Peele’s new film, “GOAT” is also a psychological horror starring actor and comedian Marlon Wayans. The movie is about an athlete who trains with a sports team’s retiring star, played by Wayans. The film is currently in the production stages, and the 51-year-old appears to be excited about his new role after sharing the news on Instagram. He wrote in his caption, “Manifesting… now be careful what you ask for. No excuses… shut up and do the work.”

Peele will also produce “GOAT” with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson.