‘Dirtbag Move’: Steph Curry Goes Ballistic on ‘Scumbag’ Autograph Thief for Swiping Signed Sneakers From Young Fan After Game Win 

NBA superstar Steph Curry, 36, slightly showed off his temper after someone tried to take away a gift that was intended for a young fan.

After the Golden State Warriors player and his team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 21, the 4-time NBA Champion threw his autographed sneakers into the crowd.

Stephen Curry goes off on an older man for taking autographed shoes from a younger fan after the game. (Photos: @TheMisterMann/X)

However, an older man apparently took one of the shoes from a kid instead. That led Curry to shout at the usurper to return the footwear to this intended target.

“Hey, yo!” Curry yelled in fan-shot footage that has made its way to the internet. “Give it to him! Get the shoe and give it to him.”

An additional angle of the exchange between Curry and the adult was uploaded to YouTube. The clip appeared to show Curry was satisfied that the child eventually got one of the sneakers.

The Legion Hoops X account reposted the video of Curry’s interaction with the crowd inside the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Other X users reacted to the two-time NBA MVP calling out the adult fan for his “dirtbag move.” For instance, one tweeted, “God forbid the actual fan gets the shoes.”

A second person wrote, “There are really adults out here who take stuff from kids at sporting events, man. Where did these people go wrong?”

Another x user posted, “That’s a shameless move. Stealing from a kid.” A like-minded person added, “Ban that guy from the arena for life ffs. Scumbag move.”

One Curry supporter asked, “This is the man y’all hate??” However, a more cynical X user stated, “F— that kid. Gotta be quicker.”

Bro some old dude took shoes from a kid that Steph gave to him and pissed him off 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/q2HCcfK6rO — Mann (@TheMisterMann) December 22, 2024

Curry ended the game against the Timberwolves by scoring 11 straight points in the fourth quarter. He ended the night with 31 total points and 10 assists.

The Warriors won the game against the T-Wolves 113-103. Curry’s standout individual performance and the team’s victory came after an embarrassing 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

For that Dec. 19 game, Curry only scored 2 points on 0-7 shooting from the field. The poor showing had some NBA viewers questioning if the former Davidson College student was “washed.”

“First time for everything, right?” Curry said following the blowout defeat to the Grizzlies. “I never thought that would be a situation or a result of the game.”

Curry had a different reaction in his postgame comments on Dec. 22. The future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer acknowledged the Warriors’ positive turnaround.

“It felt good. Obviously, we needed a win. We needed a feel-good type of experience after the Memphis game,” he said during a press conference following the win on the road.

Curry’s 2024-2025 season has seen the 10-time NBA All-Star average 22.4 points per game, 6.5 assists per game, and 5 rebounds per game.

The Warriors will next face the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 23 at home in San Francisco. The team currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 15-12 record.