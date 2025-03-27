‘Should be Embarrassed’: Jennifer Lopez Unleashes Fury on Overzealous Media Who Crossed the Line and Got Too Close to Her Child

Jennifer Lopez is a protective mama bear when it comes to her twin children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Max Muñiz.

Lopez was one of the many celebrities who showed up to support Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal during the opening night of their Broadway play Othello. The singer appeared in New York City on Sunday, March 23, with one of her children, daughter Emme, accompanying her as her plus-one.

But when paparazzi got too close to her child, Lopez snapped into mommy mode.

Jennifer Lopez yells at paparazzi for getting too close to her and her child Emme. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

Lopez and Emme were leaving the Ethel Barrymore Theater when a purported Page Six insider witnessed a “huge paparazzi camera” get in between the two and get in the 17-year-old’s face. The source said the “Enough” actress “yelled at the guy” and “went mama bear.”

Instead of getting sympathy or praise for attempting to protect her child, the “Unstoppable” actress was criticized online on the New York Post site.

One person on Page Six’s report wrote, “Here is a thought ” Mama Bear” how about not bringing your 17-year-old child to the opening night of a highly anticipated Broadway play starring 2 of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood.”

Someone else who shared a similar opinion said, “Why bring your kid to the red carpet, then? to attract more attention to yourself.”

A third said, “She should be embarrassed,” while some accused her of wanting the attention all for herself. “JNO…….the evening was not about you,” said a fourth.

A day after the show, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shared pictures of herself on Instagram, some featuring Emme. The caption read, “Othello premiere with the best date ever. “

Lopez typically attends most events and red carpets solo but occasionally she will bring one or two of the children that she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She and Anthony got married in 2004, and they welcomed their twins four years later. They separated for three years before officially finalizing their divorce in 2014.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer stunned in a two-piece black gown. Both pieces were embellished with silver rhinestones and gave room for her to bare her midriff and much of her lower back. The outfit comes from designer Zuhair Murad’s fall-winter 2024 couture collection. Paired with that, Lopez kept her makeup soft glam, nude side and wore a slick back braided up hairstyle.

Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, opted to wear a grey pinstriped suit with a black plaid tie and a light grey dress shirt underneath. She rocked her signature short wavy hair cut and a pair of glasses.

It’s not clear where Lopez’s son Max was or why he did not attend the Broadway play with his mom and sibling.

Other stars in attendance included Sherri Shepherd, Nia Long, Martha Stewart, Nicole Ari Parker, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and even former President Joe Biden with his refreshed look.