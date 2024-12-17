‘You Will Go to Jail for This’: Margot Robbie Opens Up About Shocking Time She Assaulted Leo DiCaprio and Feared She’d End Up In Prison

Actress Margot Robbie once thought one of her most iconic movie roles would have landed her behind bars. The 34-year-old confessed on the Nov. 26 episode of the “Talking Pictures” podcast that during her audition for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” she made a bold move that she thought would earn her some time in the slammer.

The incident occurred while Robbie was improvising with Leonardo DiCaprio. Recalling the moment, she said, “In my head, I was like, ‘I could totally kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now. That would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all my friends this.’” But Robbie went against her initial thought and instead chose another route.

“And then I was like, ‘Nah,’ and just sort of walloped him in the face,” Robbie said, “It was dead silent for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds.”

But she said both Martin Scorsese, the director of the film, Martin Scorsese, and DiCaprio took the slap well. “They just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard. They were like, ‘That was great.’”

Podcast host Ben Mankiewicz asked the “Barbie” star to explain what was going through her mind following the slap.

“I was like, ‘You’re going to get arrested,” she said. “I’m pretty sure that is assault or battery. Not only will you never work again, but actually, you will go to jail for this, you idiot.’” Robbie said she also thought, “And also, ‘Why did you have to do it so hard? You could’ve done it lighter.’”

One person joked, “I don’t think slapping DiCaprio is actually a crime,” and another said, “I am sure we could come up with enough money to bond her out. Wait its California, never mind she would have just needed a ride home.”

Someone else wrote, “Thank goodness she survived the incident so she could go on to play a woke Barbie.”

But that’s not the only shocking announcement Robbie had. She also spoke about the infamous scene where her character, Naomi Lapaglia, was required to be fully nude in a scene. At the time, Scorsese was mindful of Robbie having to perform the scene.

She said he told her, “‘Maybe you can be wearing a robe if you’re not comfortable.’ But that’s not what she would do in that scene.” But the actress said she decided to lean all into her character and did the nude scene.

“The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked — that’s the card she’s playing right now.”