‘Back Off a Little Bit’: Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Can’t Stop Being ‘Touchy’ with Guests Weeks After Being Shoved By Martha Stewart for Her Unwanted Caresses

Drew Barrymore can’t seem to keep her hands to herself no matter how many complaints social media users launch against her. However, the touchy-feely talk show host seemed to luck up when she had “Wicked” sensation Cynthia Erivo on her daytime program.

The singer-actress is promoting the record-breaking film, which co-stars Ariana Grande. The two ladies have been observed holding hands in several interviews, and on the red carpet, at times, they are locked arm in arm. Their close bond was also noticed by Barrymore, who asked if it was true that the Grammy Award-winning vocalist is really that touchy.

Drew Barrymore catches heat for failing to keep her hands off guests after promising she would stop being so touchy feely weeks after Martha Stewart shoved her. (Photo: Drewbarrymore/Instagram)

“I’m so touchy. People have to warn me, like, back off a little bit. I’m like, why?” said Barrymore as she mockingly patted Erivo on the leg and grasped at her hand. The British actress reassured the host that she is not opposed to the friendly touching and that with Grande she is “used to it now.”

“If [we’re] not connected, I’m like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s happening? Where are you?’ You know what I mean? We walk hand in hand very often. Like, if we’re not walking hand-in-hand, we’ll find each other somewhere,” “The Color Purple” Broadway standout said.

Barrymore is currently in season 5 of her eponymous talk show that launched in September 2020. Her overly friendly nature with guests has been a source of criticism from people who view her behavior as excessive and an overstep of personal space boundaries.

CLEARED HIM RIGHT TF UP OMG CYNTHIA😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/whb71UyD5y — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) November 15, 2024

“She makes me soooo uncomfortable!” tweeted one critic. Someone else critiquing her wrote, “It’s as if she was missing that in her childhood and now goes out of her way to be like clingwrap or cellophane on her guests.”

Another user was so put off by the interactions that they said, “I would not be able to go in drew Barrymore’s talk show bcos nahh. Like ma’am I need you to back up why she always talking so close, and all the touching I would be tweaking so bad.”

And a fourth person’s message reacting to Barrymore read, “Drew Barrymore really needs to stop f—king touching people and invading their personal space. I love what Martha Stewart did and *boop* pushed that b–ch away, like I’ve about had enough of that.”

Martha Stewart appeared on the show in November, where she had to put an end to the former child star’s stroking her back and arm. “You’re the wrong gender,” she playfully stated while pushing Barrymore away. Oprah Winfrey had a similar experience when she joined the “Charlie’s Angels” star in December 2023.

Oprah Winfrey DEFENDS Drew Barrymore after their TOUCHY interview. https://t.co/YT7kzbsYza pic.twitter.com/wGyyegq9ep — E! News (@enews) December 14, 2023

Some viewers were left cringing when the mogul was caressed and seemingly coaxed into holding Barrymore’s hand. Winfrey seemed to give subtle cues that she needed more space between them as she adjusted her position on the couch, creating a bit of room between them. At that time, someone posted online that “something is seriously amiss for someone to treat strangers the way she does.”

The backlash to her intimate interview style was addressed this summer when Barrymore spoke with “Entertainment Tonight.” She shared that something new for next season is “I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point.” She playfully asked, “Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me?” referencing the limited physical interactions she had with others when the show began.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed for a sixth season, which will run through 2025-2026.