‘Don’t Rob Me’: Drew Barrymore Showrunner Gets Canned for Allegedly Making Racially Insensitive Comments Toward Crew Members

Veteran TV producer and former showrunner of the upcoming Drew Barrymore-produced game show has been removed from his duties following allegations of racist remarks he made to members of the production team of “Hollywood Squares.”

According to Deadline, sources reported that Vincent Rubino allegedly said, “Don’t rob me” to three production assistants of color, believed to be of Black and Hispanic/Latino descent and raised his arms.

Showrunner foe Drew Barrymore’s game show is fired for making racially charged comments towards at least one Black crew member. (Photo: @drewbarrymore/Instagram)

The racially charged comment was overheard by another crew member, who then brought the remark to the attention to the production’s Human Resources’ department.

The incident prompted Jesse Collins Entertainment, the production company behind the “Hollywood Squares” revival — in collaboration with Barrymore’s Flower Films company, to move fast to nip his behavior in the bud.

Rubino was quickly removed from the project but has not spoken publicly about the incident and declined to share a statement with the outlet. The studio, Jesse Collins Entertainment and Barrymore have also been tight-lipped about his sudden pink slip.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Anthony Anderson attend the 75th Primetime Emmys exclusive press preview at JW Marriott LA Live on Jan. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The TV executive’s departure is particularly surprising given his long-standing reputation in the game show industry. With a résumé that includes hits like “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Supermarket Sweep,” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” all big shows with massive followings. Rubino was expected to bring significant experience to the new show, not cause an uproar with his inappropriate comment.

However, despite his credentials, the allegations led to his ousting.

The incident underscores the influence and prestige of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a Black-owned production company that has made significant strides in the industry.

Recently, Jesse Collins Entertainment was tapped by ABC and the Television Academy to produce this year’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for the second time.

The company has also produced the Golden Globes and made history in 2021 when it became the first Black-owned company to produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, according to the Los Angeles Times.

.@rihanna on @Usher headlining the next Super Bowl Halftime Show:



"Usher is a natural, he’s a legend, he’s been doing this since he’s a teenager… he is made for that show." pic.twitter.com/FPkXW4J6tE — FentyStats (@FentyStats) December 20, 2023

The company also produced the most recent Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime shows with Rihanna and Usher Raymond, the latest Grammy Awards, the Oscars in 2021 and the “Hip Hop Squares” that ran for 20 episodes from 2018 to 2019, according to IMDB.

Scoring JCE to work on “Hollywood Squares” was a major deal, just as big as Rubino being attached.

The upcoming “Hollywood Squares” revival, announced by CBS earlier this year, is set to premiere in 2025 with Drew Barrymore in the center square and Nate Burleson as host. The show follows the classic format, where celebrities sit in a vertical stack of open-faced cubes while contestants play tic-tac-toe based on the stars’ answers.

Originally airing on NBC in the 1960s, the game show has seen several reboots across 26 seasons, with the most recent being in 1998. The show has featured numerous famous faces over the years, including Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, helping it maintain its status as a beloved entertainment staple.