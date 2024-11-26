‘Going to Great Lengths Lately To Stay in Grandpa’s Will’: Donald Trump Roasted by His Granddaughter As Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

President-elect Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter is going viral for her moves on social media.

Kai Madison Trump reenacted her grandfather’s signature dance in a now viral TikTok video while riding in a Boeing 757 private jet. Village People’s 1978 song “Y.M.C.A.” played in the background.

President-elect and MAGA leader Donald Trump shares a love for golf with his eldest granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump. (Photo: $kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

According to The Daily Mail, Kai’s friend Emma Markin was dancing alongside the budding internet personality in the 14-second clip.

“Learned these moves from the best,” Kai wrote in the TikTok caption, referring to the MAGA leader. The video has collected over 4.3 million views on the platform.

“I know your grandpa is so proud of you! You are the sweetest granddaughter!” one of Kai’s 1.3 million TikTok followers commented under the video taken during her experience at SpaceX with Elon Musk for the sixth flight test of Starship.

On Instagram, two people said, “Love it!! def gives my PopPop is President and “They dance worst then him.”

However, commenters on Instagram had differing reactions to the “Y.M.C.A.” video. For instance, one person on The Daily Mail’s page posted, “She dances about as well as him.”

A like-minded commenter wrote, “No rhythm like him.” Another Instagram user added, “Going to great lengths lately to stay in grandpa’s will.”

“I thought Trump was going to ban TikTok? After all, it’s made in China,” a critic questioned. TikTok is owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance.

The president-elect initially supported banning the social media app in the United States before hinting that he reversed his position.

Kai’s “Y.M.C.A.” TikTok video could be a forerunner for an official Village People collaboration. After the disco group declined to perform at the first Trump inauguration, their management is considering showing up for the presidential inauguration in 2025.

“We’re expecting their call any day now,” Karen Willis, the Village People’s manager, told The Daily Beast. “And we won’t rule it out.”

The wife of lead singer Victor Willis also said, “But this time is a little different. It’s [Trump’s] anthem. So we’re going to seriously think about it this time.”

In addition to gaining internet clout, Kai received national attention for her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July.

Kai joined her father, Donald Trump Jr., on stage inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. Don Jr. introduced his eldest daughter to the audience for her first public political speech.

“I’m speaking today to share a side of my grandpa people don’t often see. To me, he’s just a normal grandpa,” Kai said about the billionaire politician and businessman.

The New York-born teenager added, “He always encourages me to push to be the most successful person I can be. He sets the bar pretty high. But who knows, maybe one day I’ll catch him.”

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Kai has found success as a social media influencer. The amateur golfer has an additional 325,000 subscribers on YouTube, 698,000 followers on Instagram, and 603,000 followers on X.

One of her recent social media posts got a lot of attention. Kai’s Nov. 6-dated tweet amassed over 36,000 reposts, 435,000 likes, and 36.3 million views on the X app.

The day after her grandfather was elected for a second, non-consecutive term as president, Kai shared a photograph from Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The whole squad,” Kai wrote as the picture’s caption. The photo featured Trump family members like Donald’s adult children as well as Tesla CEO and Trump campaign donor Elon Musk.

Kai’s picture was mostly newsworthy for the people who were omitted from the shot. Donald’s current wife, former first lady Melania Trump, missed the shoot.

Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also failed to make it into the picture. The eldest child of Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump divorced Kai’s mother, Vanessa Haydon, in 2018.

Vanessa and Don Jr. had five children together before separating — Kai, 15-year-old Donald Trump III, 13-year-old Tristan Trump, 12-year-old Spencer Trump, and 10-year-old Chloe Trump.

Donald Sr. has three children with the late Ivana. Don Jr. was born on Dec. 31, 1977, Ivana “Ivanka” Trump was born on Oct. 30, 1981, and Eric Trump was born on Jan. 6, 1984.

Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, gave birth to Tiffany Trump on Oct. 13, 1993. The MAGA leader’s third spouse, Melania, welcomed Barron Trump on March 20, 2006.