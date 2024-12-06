‘It Makes Me Cry Everytime’: Chrissy Teigen Fails to Recognize Her Own Husband’s Song, Causing Reactions from John Legend’s Fans

Chrissy Teigen may be married to Grammy-winning vocalist John Legend, but that doesn’t mean she knows all his songs.

The model recently admitted to her “whoopise doopsie” mistake on Instagram after showing love to her husband’s holiday tour, “A John Legend Christmas.”

In the Dec. 5 post, Teigen shared a few photos that she captured from the concert she attended with friends, while wearing a short bob hairstyle paired with a black dress and matching heels.

But the final slide in the four-slide carousel was a screenshot of Teigen’s Google search results of the song “When We Fly” — which she just learned was originally sung by her husband.

Chrissy Teigen makes “whoopsie doopsie” by not recognizing John Legend’s song (Photo: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen)

In the caption she further explained that she “went in totally blind,” but she enjoyed the night of Legend performing “old favorites, a slow dance with a fan (I used to actually get jealous when he did this 15 years ago and fly into a rage how embarrassing!!!) and of course, a lot of holiday joy.”

Teigen then went into explaining how she made the mistake with a recap of the night. “He actually did a song I loved so much that I googled who sings it, as he does a few covers as well. Turns out…it is him.”

In her humorous tone, Teigen sarcastically snapped at anyone who may be judging her for not recognizing the song immediately.

“Whoopsie doosie I hadn’t gotten to get to the whole children’s album yet, ok!!???” she continued. “But I listened yesterday and oh it’s just so so beautiful. I also love ‘safe’. But I love so many. I listen to it all day now. I am an adult.”

Fans reacted to Teigen’s slip-up in the comments of her post.

One person wrote, “I love when we fly it makes me cry every time.”

A second said, “That’s a total vibe that Chrissy googles who sings a song and it happens to be John.”

A third person commented, “The googling the song and it’s your husband’s is epic. Should I become a wife one day I aspire to be one like you.

Overall it seems that the mother of four loved the event. Her first two photos show her dolled up wearing a mini black dress with a bow on the shoulder. The third photo was done in selfie style by a friend who took a group photo of Teigen and others in the audience.

Showing support to her husband, she said, “If John’s Christmas show is coming to your city, you must go. I went in totally blind and oh it’s just so cute.”

Legend was left seemingly speechless as he responded to his wife’s post with four heart eye emojis. However, he did not acknowledge Teigen not knowing his song.

The “All of Me” singer still has at least seven more performances before Christmas arrives, with his next show on Dec. 8 in Seattle.