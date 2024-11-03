‘Desperate Garbage’: Fans Accuse Khloé Kardashian of Cashing In on Her Sister’s ‘Disgusting’ Photos Following Kim’s Toilet Backlash

Earlier this year, reality star Kourtney Kardashian went viral after her husband, rock star Travis Barker, posted a photo on his social media of her squatting on a toilet. Now, it seems her sister Khloé wants in on the joke, using her sister’s same commode shot for her profile picture on Snapchat.

Some people speculate that Khloé did this to cash in on the attention her sisters received from sharing bathroom-themed images.

Fans accuse Khloé Kardashian of posting her sister Kourtney Kardashian on a toilet for money from clicks. (Photo: Khloé Kardashian/ ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Originally, the image was used in another series of pictures as a tribute to Kourtney’s 45th birthday in April 2024. Months later, fans noticed that Khloé, who is reportedly at odds with her older sister, swiped the photo for her own use.

Upon noticing Khloe’s new profile photo, a fan tweeted, “Posting your own sister in the bathroom is kinda weird.”

As the image has gone viral again, some suspect that the reason Khloe would reshare such a provocative image on her Snapchat profile is that she’s receiving payment through some sort of influencer deal.

In a Reddit thread posted on Monday, Oct. 28, titled, “Khloé’s Snapchat is just desperate garbage at this point,” many weighed in on the theory that this is more of a cash grab than a simple joke between sisters.

One commenter wrote, “This is pathetic at this point but so old-school Khloé, which is DISGUSTING… guess she needs the extra cash.”

Another chimed in, “Seems like it’s just a cash cow for her. Someone works full time to post those for her. I doubt she has much to do with it, which is even more wild.”

Someone else added, “I think it’s a company. Remember when they accidentally posted their photo reel to Khloé’s Snap, and it had other celebs?”

The clickbait theory gained traction when one fan speculated, “Someone must have hijacked it. i feel like there’s no way she’s the one refinding all these pics and then posting them to HER story. the whole thing is weird AF.”

Another replied, “No, it’s a company posting clickbait, and Khloé gets paid when people click it. That pic of Kourtney is old; I feel like they showed it on the show once. The captions don’t sound like the way Khloé talks on the show.”

A few years ago, fans noticed that Khloé was posting more frequently on Snapchat and suggested she might be motivated by financial gain.

The speculation might not be too far off. While it’s unclear how Khloé profits directly from Snapchat, reports suggest that she, her siblings, and even their children earn significant income by capitalizing on their social media followings.

According to Hopper HQ social media analytics site, Khloé ranks third among the five sisters in social media earnings, making a hefty $1,866,000 per post, which places her ninth among the highest-paid social media accounts worldwide.

Kim Kardashian reposted a photo of herself sitting on a toilet months after her sister Kourney was caught on the toilet. (Photos: @kimkardashian/Instagram; @travisbarker/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, unsurprisingly, ranks a bit higher at seventh place.

One wonders if Kim also profits from her toilet-themed posts, cashing in the seemingly popular fetish or trend.

On Oct. 21, for her 44th birthday, Kim posted a picture of herself sitting on a white toilet with her leather pants down, smiling at the camera, similar to Barker’s post for Kourtney. Fans were equally disturbed by her photo.

“I do not care who you are; this is so gross to me,” one commenter wrote. “Seeing someone defecate, urinate, sit on a toilet… I realize it’s normal, but some things need to remain personal. I don’t even let my partner see me in the bathroom.”

These young ladies don’t seem to care. Another toilet picture has hit the internet with Kourtney and Megan Fox.

Megan Fox Poses With Kourtney Kardashian on Toilet pic.twitter.com/5hY3D7DioZ — Günter Michel (@bigmic2504) July 2, 2024

Whether the Kardashians are doing this for money, clout, or just for fun remains uncertain. What’s clear is that, for some reason, people are willing to watch — even if it’s just their bathroom antics.