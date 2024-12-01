‘My Heart Sunk to My Stomach’: Morgan Freeman Fans Race to His Defense Following Concern Over His Gloved Hand and Frail Appearance

Morgan Freeman is out grabbing grub but his appearance has caused quite a stir online.

The “Glory” star was seen out in Los Angeles having a bite to eat with some friends. In a photo, paparazzi caught Freeman cracking a smile as he headed off to dinner at Giorgio Baldi wearing a plaid shirt, a hat, and a cream-colored latex glove.

Fans showed excitement for seeing Freeman on a rare outing.

One person wrote under People’s post on Facebook, “Great Actor – saw every movie, not just once, many times over. They just don’t’ make movies like that anymore Looking Great, Enjoy your dinner and Holiday.”

Another person said, “My heart skipped a beat!!! Thank God he’s alive and look well! Not ready for Heavenly roles yet…Angel.”

Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A third person wrote, “I saw his picture & my heart sunk to my stomach thinking the worst.”

Fans are happy to see Freeman is much brighter spirits than he was last December. At the time, speculation about his health began to surface due to a viral video as fans zoomed in on his appearance after leaving the set of ABC’s “The View.”

Freeman is rarely seen out other than on movie sets and at award shows, but the 87-year-old still seems to have the energy for work. He starred in a film called “Gunner” alongside Luke Hemsworth, which was released this August. And he’ll be reprising his role of Thaddeus Bradley in the third installment of “Now You See Me.”

It seems money is no factor when it comes to picking his roles or when standing on business about certain scenes. Freeman earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role as Red in 1994’s “The Shawshank Redemption.”

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Fans are worried about Morgan Freeman’s health after he was spotted in New York today. pic.twitter.com/oEWej0tuTz — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 1, 2023

However, he disagreed with the film’s director, Frank Darabont, about the film’s ending initially entailing how his character met his escaped prison friend Andy in Mexico.

“Frank thought I should be blowing that harmonica that Andy gave me, and I refused,” Freeman explained to The Daily News. Freeman claimed it was “sort of asinine, sort of cliched, sort of unnecessary, and overkill.”

Jun 1st 1927 – Ellis "Red" Redding (@morgan_freeman) checked into Shawshank State Penitentiary after being found guilty of murder #TheShawshankRedemption pic.twitter.com/s6QThNaoHK — Dates in Movies (@DatesInMovies) June 1, 2023

Freeman has had quite the career, racking up over 100 films and his deep, authoritative but soothing voice makes him easily recognizable when he is a narrator.

He’s played a range of roles, from a strict, no-nonsense principal, to a prisoner, to a driver, to even God. With that kind of range, some may wonder what else could he want to play as he approaches 90 years of age and why is he even still working?

“Sometimes you just work to pay the rent,” he said in an interview with The Times of London. “When my career started in film I wanted to be a chameleon. I remember De Niro early on, doing very different parts. Almost unrecognisable as the same actor.”

He continued with his transparency saying, “I don’t think I’ve done much in the last ten years that was much different. Driving Miss Daisy and Glory were different. Now? It’s just … me. The character will adapt itself to you rather than the other way round, so I do what piques my interest. Sometimes it’s just the money alone.”