‘Pops Said What He Said!’: Morgan Freeman Tears Into ‘Felon’ Trump During Profanity-Laced Rant, and Fans Say He Was Spot On

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman has gone from hoping the best for a Donald Trump presidency nine years ago to outright slamming the MAGA frontman in 2026.

The Hollywood legend who once dismissed the idea of Black History Month has officially taken direct aim at the president during a live interview, and Trump might be furious when he sees.

Morgan Freeman rips President Donald Trump to shreds during a new interview. (Photo: MacMedan/Getty Images)

‘This Whole Idea Makes My Teeth Itch’: Morgan Freeman Doubles Down on Why He Hates Black History Month

Freeman, 88, sat down with MS NOW anchor Lawrence O’Donnell for “The Last Word” news program for a conversation centered around promoting his new Amazon series “The Gray House,” but the current state of the country came up as well.

When asked to describe the world today as compared to the final days of late civil rights activist John Lewis in 2020, Freeman first responded by making sure he was allowed to use foul language.

“Can I use any profanity?” Freeman asked the left-leaning cable news host. In response, O’Donnell, 74, told the Academy Award winner, “You can say whatever you want.”

After being given free rein to fully express his views, the “Bruce Almighty” star did not hold back on calling out Trump, 79, with a profanity-laden message.

“We have somebody sitting in the White House who’s leading us down a s—hole,” Freeman declared about Trump’s second tenure as the head of the federal government’s Executive Branch.

The 2008 Kennedy Center Honors recipient also stated, “I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon, convicted… 34 counts of wrongdoing, gets to be president,” he continued, blasting the president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in the state of New York two years ago.

Freeman went onsay, “How do you do that? It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Trump’s post-convictions return to the White House following his 2024 election victory may be confusing to Freeman, but many online fans were right in step with him on not understanding how a convicted felon can lead the nation.

“Hearing Morgan Freeman basically narrate how Trump shouldn’t be president is golden,” wrote one person on Threads in reaction to a clip of Freeman’s takedown of the former reality television star.

A second person pointed out, “Since most convicted felons can’t even vote, it really doesn’t make any sense. So you can’t vote for the president, but you can become the president? Mind-boggling.”

“Morgan is saying what most of us in the world is thinking,” noted a third individual.

Social media users went on to write, “Amen” and “Exactly,” praising Freeman’s brutal take on Trump, including one who said, “Pops said what he said DAMN IT!!”

“There we have it.. God has spoken,” added one person, referring to Freeman’s iconic roles as the voice of God in several movies such as “Bruce Almighty.”

Tapper: Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts. An unbelievable moment in American history. The former President of the United States is now a convicted felon pic.twitter.com/UfVQehlysv — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

“America really looked at the future and said we’d rather have an old white criminal than a Black-Indian woman prosecutor,” read another response to Freeman’s bewilderment that referred to Trump defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Freeman is now clearly an outspoken critic of Trump. However, “The Dark Knight” star initially offered the Republican politician some grace in the wake of his first election win over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though. I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose,” Freeman admitted in a 2017 interview with AARP.

However, in the run-up to the 2024 election, Freeman unequivocally sided with the Democrats by narrating an introductory video at that year’s Democratic National Convention ahead of Harris, 61, delivering her speech to the assembled delegates.

WATCH: Kamala Harris' intro video narrated by Morgan Freeman at the Democratic National Convention highlighted her career and leadership strengths. pic.twitter.com/0Dat7ieCkS — PBS News (@NewsHour) August 22, 2024

Freeman was questioned by late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel about endorsing Harris and taking part in the DNC. The man who played the president of the United States in the “Angel Has Fallen” action movie reflected on where America was headed at the time.

“Don’t think I’m racist or anything like that. I’m not, well, maybe to a point, but I think it’s time we moved on from old white men running the country,” Freeman told Kimmel, 58, and the program’s live audience.

Freeman being so open about his disdain for how Trump is currently handling his duties as president could lead to the often vindictive former reality TV star firing back at him on Truth Social or during a press conference.

Other celebrities, such as Kimmel, Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert De Niro, have been the target of Trump’s vicious trolling as retaliation for their public criticism of the Mar-a-Lago resort owner.