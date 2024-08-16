‘Token Hire?’: Morgan Freeman Fans Hit Back Amid Outrage Over ‘Bruce Almighty’

Morgan Freeman is among the short list of stars who are widely revered as generational talents on the silver screen.

The 87-year-old’s résumé spans more than six decades with roles on films and television series, and some of his most popular roles include work on projects such as “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” and the Jim Carrey-led “Bruce Almighty.”

The latter comedy saw Freeman portray God. According to Box Office Mojo, the 2003 flick raked in $484,592,874 at the global box office. It is considered a fan favorite by the Oscar-winning actor’s longtime supporters too. Freeman also reprised the role in 2007 for “Evan Almighty.”

Jim Carrey recalls “scary” first meeting with Morgan Freeman. (Photos by Neilson Barnard/WireImage; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Yet, almost two decades later, a discourse about the Black actor taking on the role of God, who has historically been depicted as a white man in texts and on screen, has become a trending topic on Twitter.

On Aug. 11, an account tweeted, “20 years ago a black man was cast as God in a major motion picture that grossed almost $500M (over $820M today). No one was outraged. No one boycotted. No one cared. We’re so lucky this came out in a time before everything became a pointless and stupid ‘Culture War’ issue.”

The original poster’s intent in sharing the message is unknown, however, Freeman’s fans used it as an opportunity to shut down any insinuation that the A-list talent’s race should have been considered in the film’s plot.

20 years ago a black man was cast as God in a major motion picture that grossed almost $500M (over $820M today)



No one was outraged

No one boycotted

No one cared



We're so lucky this came out in a time before everything became a pointless and stupid "Culture War" issue pic.twitter.com/iCyhH3xJNk — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) August 11, 2024

“He was cast because he’s just that d—n good. Morgan Freeman has been seen speaking out against race baiting topics on multiple occasions. He’s never been a token hire to make people feel better. He is just HIM,” read a defense.

Another person wrote, “Who said god was white anyway? God is, for all abramhamic faiths, not supposed to be portrayed at all, sure, but Morgan Freeman has the voice, and is a great actor. No one just slipped in black (or female) Lancelot etc., ad terrible actor, just for DEI purposes.”

Others who perceived the post as an instrument to echo opposing political narratives on racism suggested things like, “I’ll take a Morgan Freeman movie any day. The guy is brilliant and seems to refuse to play the political games. Smart dude. I’m just sayin.”

Someone else hit back at the notion that race should influence roles with, “He was perfect for that role. And as US President, unjustly sentenced banker, detective, neurologist, etc. Great actor and one of my favorites. Joins James Earl Jones and Sidney Poitier for best male voices ever.”

The Academy Award winner has discussed race in viral interviews from years past. In a 2014 discussion with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, the actor disagreed that race played a role in inequalities of wealth distribution. “No…You and I, we’re proof,” he said.

“Why would race have anything to do with it? Put your mind to what you want to do and go for that. It’s kind of like religion to me—it’s a good excuse for not getting there,” Freeman added.

He is also often quoted for expressing his disdain for Black History Month, arguing that Black Americans’ history is American history and that it should not be reduced to 28 days. He is also not fond of being classified as African-American, instead opting to be identified as an American.

Morgan Freeman said this about Black History month pic.twitter.com/pkwDgZwlrT — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 9, 2024

“I don’t subscribe to that title,” he told The Sunday Times. He quipped that being referred to as African-American was an insult. “Black people have had different titles all the way back to the N-word, and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses African American,” he stated.

Regardless, race aside, his fans are not supporting discussions reducing his castings to Hollywood studios attempting to make a statement about race. With Freeman, they say the decision is always about talent.