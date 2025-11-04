‘I Thought He Was Gonna Fall Over’: Morgan Freeman’s Awkward Dance Moves Have Fans Worried His Age Is Finally Catching Up to Him

Morgan Freeman took a stroll down the infamous spirit tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Before his interview, the legendary actor got the full treatment, where staff form a hallway and serenade guests with a personalized a cappella song as they dance through the hallway leading up to the set.

Freeman followed the talk show’s traditional feel-good welcome, reminiscent of a Soul Train line, but his stiff facial expression and movement in viral clips sent fans into a frenzy.

Morgan Freeman’s latest television appearance has fans concerned about his health. (Photo: MacMedan/Getty Images)

‘Prayers for Mr. Freeman’: Fans Express Concern for Morgan Freeman After He Skips Press Run Due to ‘Contagious’ Infection

The corridor was filled with Hudson’s staff, who cheered and clapped for the actor as he made his way down to return to the “Now You See Me” movie franchise. The lively group sang a chant of, “We got Morgan Freeman, we love him. We love all his movies; he’s a king.”

Freeman looked as dapper as ever in a burgundy button-down shirt paired with a plaid suit jacket, accessorized with a red scarf, and finished with black straight-cut trousers and sleek loafers.

As he made his way through the tunnel, he maintained a stiff face, giving a small smile as he took time to engage with several crew members, taking in the excitement before hitting the stage.

Hudson shared the moment on X, captioning the clip, “The king of all cavernous voices, Morgan Freeman!”—a nod to the actor’s distinctive baritone that generations have come to love. While many were thrilled to see the Oscar winner enjoying his moment, some found the scene surprisingly emotional.

“88 years young & walking on his own is a BLESSING indeed,” said one fan after @TheNeighborhoodTalk shared the clip on Instagram.

One fan summed up why the moment resonated so deeply, “Y’all gotta think he was born in 1937, so yeah if you was born in the 70s, 80s, 90s, he definitely been old your whole life. Hope I make it to his age it’s definitely a blessing to get old in today’s times.”

Another added, “He look like he don’t [know] where he at. I love Morgan Freeman.”

While many commenters made it clear that “no Morgan slander” would be allowed about “our legend,” others couldn’t help but notice the visible signs of aging.

Morgan Freeman does the spirit tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” (Photos: @JHudShow/Instagram)

“I thought he was gonna fall over any minute. Bless him,” one person remarked, while another said, “When he got to the end! lol that took the wind outta him.”

Many asked about Freeman’s left hand, referring to the black glove covering his left hand, which is paralyzed due to fibromyalgia stemming from a 2008 car accident.

One user speculated about the brief pause Freeman took at the end of the tunnel, where he placed his hand on the wall and appeared to help catch his breath. One observer wrote, “He looked so confused. His [behind] is tired. Y’all could’ve helped paw paw get down there mane.”

Despite his slower steps through the spirit tunnel, Freeman quickly reminded everyone he’s still every bit the icon they’ve admired for decades.

During the show, he and Hudson discussed his nearly 60-year career, which began after he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. Freeman’s first foray into show business was as a dancer in several off-Broadway plays, including the 1968 all-Black version of Hello, Dolly! starring Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway.

In the 1970s, he played various characters on the children’s television series, “The Electric Company.” He continued to build his résumé with television and stage appearances until 1989, a year critics described as his “big breakthrough.” That year saw the release of several major Freeman-led films, including “Glory,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” the crime drama “Johnny Handsome,” and the school cult classic “Lean on Me.”

Since then, other notable projects in his roster include “Million Dollar Baby,” “Batman Begins,” and as God in “Bruce Almighty.”

He also appeared in another major action franchise, starring in all three ‘Has Fallen’ films — “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen,” and “Angel Has Fallen,” the most recent theatrical installment.

Since then, Freeman has become one of Hollywood’s most decorated and beloved actors, maintaining his timeless presence and ageless appeal—a true legend to all.