‘Husband #5?’: Jennifer Lopez Has Everyone Talking After Getting Cozy With Another Co-Star — Just Like She Did With Ben Affleck

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez, 55, may have moved on to a new love interest after divorcing Ben Affleck, 52, in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Lopez was spotted backstage at a Broadway play with her 44-year-old “Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein.

Lopez and Goldstein went to see “Oh, Mary!” in New York City’s Lyceum Theatre. The comedy features their fellow “Office Romance” cast member Betty Gilpin.

Actress Jennifer Lopez is rumored to be seeing her “Office Romance” movie co-star Brett Goldstein. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two which comes amid claims that [Ben] Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner,” RadarOnline reports an unidentified source said about the potential Lopez-Goldstein romance.

The unnamed insider also supposedly told the gossip news outlet, “So perhaps there’s a bit of revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level.”

Lopez and Ben Affleck wed on July 16, 2022, after rekindling their “Bennifer” relationship from the early 2000s. The former “In Living Color” Fly Girl dancer filed for divorce on August 20, 2024 on their second wedding anniversary.

Before tying the knot with Lopez, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, 52, his co-star from “Pearl Harbor” and “Daredevil.” The former pair wed on June 29, 2005, welcomed three children, and divorced by October 2018.

News about Lopez’s alleged new romance arrives after months of reports about Affleck reconnecting with Garner following his split from Lopez. The “Daredevil” co-stars shared a plane ride only hours before JLo filed divorce papers.

Affleck and Garner were returning to Los Angeles in August 2024 after dropping off their oldest child, Violet Anne Affleck, at Yale University in Connecticut. Tabloid reports have continued to tie the co-parents together despite Garner still being in a relationship with John Miller.

Meanwhile, Goldstein has been familiar with the singer for years even gushing over Lopez before she got back with Affleck in 2021. The British writer and producer has had eyes on the Bronx-bred businesswoman for years.

Last September 2024, Goldstein posted an image of the “Waiting for Tonight” singer with an exploding head emoji and smiling face with heart-eyes emoji on his Instagram Story.

Never forget that Brett Goldstein loves @JLo …

Said she was his crush and now starring in a romcom together…



You go, manifesting king 🙌🏼 😏 pic.twitter.com/EqqPImZAOA — Ben's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) September 17, 2024

The “Ted Lasso” star spoke highly of JLo on a 2019 episode of his “Films to Be Buried With” podcast recorded live at the BFI London Film Festival.

“F—ing hell! 50! She’s 50! I love her,” Goldstein exclaimed on “Films to Be Buried With” when praising Lopez’s performance in the 2019 film “Hustlers.”

When reflecting on a specific scene of Lopez’s fur-wearing character, the Primetime Emmy Award winner also said, “I’ve never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles.”

"Fckin hell…50! She's 50! I love her"

"I've never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles…give me one of your special cuddles"



– Brett Goldstein on JLo in Hustlers pic.twitter.com/v5rHYqUcy6 — Ben's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) September 18, 2024

Lopez’s new rumored relationship with Goldstein sparked feedback online. Daily Mail readers left some harsh comments under an article about JLo and Brett.

“Oh God, I hope he’s not husband #5,” said one person while another wrote, “Well, she’s been single for six months… she surpassed her own record, LOL!”

Some believe Lopez is not truly interested in Goldsteing and only wants to make her ex jealous.

“Desperate to make Affleck jealous while he doesn’t care… And Goldstein should stop that kind of comments if he wants to be taken seriously as an actor…” said a third person.

A fourth added, “She shouldn’t let Garner and Ben get to her. She should keep working on loving herself.”

Coming to her defense, one person said, “JLo has been single since last April and is dating no one. Ben however has been through several women and is on to romancing the ex-wife now. Yet you mention JLo who will be single for a year in April. Leave JLo alone.

Another said, “Please leave JLo alone. The entire cast of their new movie ‘Office Romance’ went [to see Oh, Mary!”], including JLo’s entourage, they even posted about it. She is not dating this man. Damn, leave her alone. Jennifer Garner has been coming in intervals, [go] bother her.”

The Netflix romantic comedy was scheduled to begin filming in New Jersey this month, Deadline reports.

“This is gonna be a fun one. @Netflix Office Romance #NuyoricanProductions @egt239,” Lopez captioned a March 7-dated Instagram carousel of photographs from a table reading.

Ol Parker was tapped to direct the “Office Romance” romantic comedy. “Ted Lasso” writers Goldstein and Joe Kelly penned the motion picture’s script. Lopez signed on as a producer through her Nuyorican Productions company as well.

D A Y 1

Office Romance pic.twitter.com/IsmfOPDeAe — jlo (@JLo) March 10, 2025

“After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett,” another unnamed source told the Daily Mail about Lopez’s involvement with “Office Romance.”

The unidentified person added, “He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up – he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute.”

Besides her marriage to her “Gigli” co-star Affleck, Lopez’s dating history includes ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. She was also romantically involved with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Casper Smart, and engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

The “This Is Me… Now” singer is the mother to twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz, with Anthony. Lopez gave birth to Max and Emme on Feb. 22, 2008.