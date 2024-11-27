‘She Looks Drunk’: MAGA Supporters Accuse Kamala Harris of Having Too Much to Drink In Video Message to Her Supporters After Losing the Presidential Race

Following her loss to former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, addressed her grassroots supporters in a new 13-minute video posted online.

On Nov. 26, Harris’ vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, 60, introduced the Democratic politician for the virtual meeting.

“I know it’s incredibly disappointing now. Candidly, it’s a bit scary because there’s a very different vision that’s being put out there,” Walz stated, reacting to Trump’s electoral victory.

In addition, Harris added, “The election didn’t turn out like we wanted it to, certainly not as we planned for it to, but understand that the work we put in it into was about empowering people.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has internet users questioning if she was drunk during a recent post-election speech posted to YouTube. (Photo: kamalaharris/Instagram)

Right-wing internet users blasted Harris for her latest public appearance weeks after she was criticized by Donald Trump supporters following viral photos of her having a glass of wine during a family game night. There is unfounded speculation that the former California senator was intoxicated in this new video as well.

“Is Kamala Harris drunk?” an X user bluntly asked in response to the Howard University graduate’s video message. “It’s kinda funny, she’s trying to sound inspiring but ends up saying absolutely nothing.”

The North Carolina Beat account reposted her speech for it’s 89,000 followers with a caption that suggested the VP was drunk.

“Whew! Vice President #KamalaHarris is going viral after releasing a message to her supporters. Social media users are speculating that Harris may have had one too many drinks,” read the Instagram caption.

“Now where the hell [did] the drunk narrative come from?” someone in the Instagram comment section asked.

In contrast, an Instagram user suggested, “She looks drunk. Y’all don’t use y’all natural senses at all. Even if she is, it’s not a big deal but it’s clear as day she’s tipsy.”

“I’d be drunk, too, if I lost to a remedial dictator, because [white women] would rather vote orange than vote common sense,” a Trump critic commented.

Another individual wrote, “This is the narrative they want to put out. She seemed perfectly fine to me. Now let’s talk about Trump’s felony convictions and him having to pay someone in civil court for groping her.”

In May 2023, a New York federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and defaming the author over her allegations. Carroll eventually won an $83 million judgment from two related lawsuits.

A year later, in May 2024, Trump was found guilty in a New York state criminal case for falsifying business records to conceal $130,000 in “hush money” payments to the pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels to avoid a sex scandal during his 2016 presidential run.

Legal representatives for the former “The Apprentice” reality show host have appealed the Carroll civil verdict in federal court. An appeals court heard Trump’s petition in September but has yet to issue a decision.

Trump is still awaiting sentencing in the hush money case. He continues to deny having an extramarital affair with Daniels in 2006 just months after his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump, gave birth to his son Barron.

The 2024 United States presidential election ended with Trump routing Harris in the Electoral College results. The New York-bred Republican racked up 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’ 226 votes.

Trump also won the national popular vote. As of press time, the 78-year-old MAGA leader amassed 74,567,638 votes (49.9 percent) with Harris collecting 77,036,626 votes (48.3 percent).

Harris gave her first post-election speech on Nov. 6, one day after Trump secured the presidency. She conceded the race while speaking at her college alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, DC.

“I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case,” Harris said. “But here’s the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars.”