‘Why His Hand on Her A—’: Resurfaced Photo of Snoop Dogg with a ‘Baddies’ Star Sparks Outrage Among Fans Who Bring Up His Past Infidelities

It’s no secret that Snoop Dogg was viewed as a player back in his younger days, and now a resurfaced photo seemingly has just confirmed that.

The West Coast rapper was seen posing with “Baddies” star Scotty with the Body in an image circulating the internet on Nov. 21. The picture of Snoop standing next to Scotty with a blunt in his mouth holding up the peace sign up with one hand caused fans to reminisce on Snoop’s dogg-ish habits due to his other hand being resting comfortably on Scotty’s backside.

Snoop Dogg blasted by fans after photo resurfaces of him and reality star, Scotty with the Body. (Photo: Instagram/ @snoopdogg)

The picture was clearly old, since at the time that it was taken Scotty looked much younger in the face and her body even looked different. It circulated back in April and more recently over the past few days.

But many fans focused couldn’t help but notice Dogg’s hand placement, writing, “I don’t see how his wife stays with him. Ain’t enough money in the world. His hand placement is super disrespectful.”

Someone else who shared the same sentiments wrote on RealityTv BlogSpot’s repost of the photo on Instagram. They said, “Oh, s*** I’m about to go back to bed. This picture have really p***** me off. Black man, you have a good wife at home and now she has to see this photo.”

Another said, “Scotty young living her best life she doing what a lot of us was doing at her age difference is she messing with people to get her bag up this is a photo of a fan don’t get uncle caught up in no mess with the boss lady Scotty just having fun being a baddie as she should her bills paid and she looking good getting them paid.”

Regardless of whether it was fan moment or not many wanted to know, “Why is hand on her a—?” and “Why his hand on her a— if she just a fan taking a pic?”

Still many ran to Snoop’s defense including one who said, “Guys calm down! Snoop couldn’t tell if that was her back or her behind.”

In contrast, another said, “You can say what you want, but we see where that hand is at, that’s not fan activity. You can say what you want too, but that’s not fan activity, and that is Scotty with nobody right there.”

Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has been married to his high school sweetheart Shante Broadus since 1997. However, their union has not always been a fairytale.

The couple have dealt with several incidents of Dogg cheating on Shante even from the very beginning of their marriage. Four days after their one year anniversary, Dogg welcomed a son with another woman. By this point he and Shante had already had two sons. They opted to stay together and later their daughter Cori was born to the coupled.

However, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2004 leading the “Young, Wild and Free” rapper to file for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But it turns out their marriage was reconcilable and the two got back together and renewed their vows in 2008.

About a decade later, Dogg was called out by model and influencer Celina Powell who exposed their sexual relationship by sharing photos, pictures and texts. Powell is mostly known for doing interviews on different platforms and unapologetically talking about the rappers and entertainers she has slept with.

But Dogg has always spoken highly of his wife over the years and even more recently.

Just in September, the Doggfather gushed about Shante in his interview with People magazine.

He said, “In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both. Some things I want you to be a part of, some things I don’t want you to be a part of to protect you.’ But not knowing that she should have been there the whole way to protect [me].”

Snoop went on to add, “You learn as time goes by, ‘OK, you are in control. You run this, you run that, because I make bad decisions.’ The good to my bad is her.”