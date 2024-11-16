‘How Disgusting’: Outraged Beyoncé Fans Expose Shocking Instagram Page Using AI Videos to Impersonate Singer’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy

Fans in Beyoncé’s devoted Beyhive are buzzing with outrage after discovering an Instagram page impersonating Blue Ivy Carter, the elder daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

According to many on the X platform, the “bluebabyivy” account has been posting photos, videos and captions as if they were from the 11-year-old herself, which many fans see as a clear violation of her privacy. Already, the page has over 111,000 followers.

Members of the Beyhive are voicing their disapproval of fake accounts popping up on social media, claiming to be 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

The Queen Bey’s supporters quickly rallied on social media, calling for Instagram to remove the fake account, with some expressing frustration over the repeated invasions into Blue’s personal life and how inappropriate the page is.

One fan said, “That AI Blue Ivy insta page is so fcking weird, i tried to report it but idek in what category does that fell into.”

“Can y’all report this page,” another X user said in a call sent out to the online army.

Someone else answered, “Reported them thrice the other day, I’m certain countless others reported them also. The Meta reporting team is just trash and that’s by design, really starting to think this s not the way to shut them. We need to find a way to get Parkwood/RN involved, that’d be more effective.”

Disgusted, a fourth commenter asked, “First of all why does this blue ivy ai acct exist and why does er*kah b*du follow it??????” Another fan replied, which spoke to why the Beyhive says the account is problematic, writing, “Maybe she thinks its actually blue? thats so weird.”

One fan proposed her mother take action, tweeting, “Is this ai Blue…. how disgusting, Bey needs to sue them to oblivion?”

Beyoncé has been extremely protective over her three children, not allowing them to have accounts on social media and usually monitoring their exposure to the public.

Beyoncé fans are outraged at a fake Blue Ivy Instagram account that includes AI images of the preteen.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has been at the center of public discourse that center around people violating her privacy.

Recently, while the pre-teen was with her friends, paparazzi snapped a picture of her hanging out. They were shocked at how mature she looked but still kicked it in a very lowkey manner, dressed in a modest denim outfit, long brown hair, sunglasses, and a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High in University Blue, black and white.

Another time, a video was leaked where the new Disney star was playing volleyball at school and went viral. The sporting event should have been a low-key activity for students at the private school, but it became widespread news on various social media platforms after a child playing in the same match excitedly posted about playing against Blue.

Critics and fans alike questioned the ethics of the middle school student who seemed to be a huge fan of Beyoncé’s daughter filming and sharing those moments, with many arguing that it crosses a line and endangered the famous kid.

Some of the same protesters when online trolls teased Blue Ivy when she first started her touring as a background dancer during Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour. Despite the chatter, Blue has consistently held her own, winning over crowds with her confidence, poise and determination to get better.

Still, incidents like these only amplify concerns from fans about how much attention and scrutiny the children of stars face, even as her parents work to give her as normal a childhood as possible.

The Beyhive’s response to the fake Instagram account reflects a broader desire to shield Blue Ivy from the downsides of fame and to respect her boundaries as she grows up. While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have yet to comment, it’s clear their fanbase remains committed to protecting their “princess” from unnecessary exploitation.