‘Am I Allowed to Hit Her Now?’: Outrage Erupts as Donald Trump Threatens ‘Violence’ Against Michelle Obama During MAGA Rally

Michelle Obama famously said, “When they go low, we go high,” while speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, but in the 2024 presidential race, the political gloves have come off.

For GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, there is no such thing as flying too low, and his disparaging rhetoric is no longer exclusively targeted at his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former first lady of the United States has even abandoned the catchphrase while hitting the campaign trail in support of Harris, instead opting to call out “The Apprentice” showman for his “petty” and “brazen” mission to “infect all of our lives” with his “backward vision” for the country.

Donald Trump accused of inciting violence after questioning if he can hit Michelle Obama hours before Election Day. (Photos by Win McNamee/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Her scathing assessments of the former president were witnessed by millions who gathered and those who watched from afar as she delivered remarks at a Nov. 2 rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump, who has expectedly bashed Harris since she entered the race in mid-July following President Joe Biden’s exit, was particularly bothered to hear that Obama had taken liberty to use a page in his playbook of disgraceful politics.

On Monday, Nov. 4, just one day before voters determine the next president, he began to unravel in front of MAGA supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina. Speaking of the “The Light We Carry” author, he said, “I was so nice to her out of respect. She hit me the other day. I was going to say to my people, ‘Am I allowed to hit her now?’ They said, ‘Take it easy, sir.’”

Moreover, Trump explained, “My geniuses, I’m telling you, they said, ‘Take it easy.’ Well, what do you mean? She said bad about me. I can’t hit back? ‘Sir, you’re winning. Just relax.’” The twice-impeached politician even asked the crowd, “Is that good or bad advice?”

Michelle Obama really hurt his feelings. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 4, 2024

He paused before answering, “I think it’s neutral.” But women in the audience yelled for him to “hit back.” He noted, “I’d love to hit back,” but that he’ll save his retort for a later date. His comments come days after he controversially suggested that former congresswoman Liz Cheney’s face be used as target practice for soldiers. His remarks are currently under investigation by the office of the Arizona District Attorney as a potential death threat.

A Twitter user reacting to his comments about Obama stated that “his messages are getting pretty violent these days…the Liz Cheney remark ,the journalists to be in the line of fire remark ,today this.” Another user said, “Michelle Obama really hurt his feelings.” A third commenter wrote, “He’s inciting violence. Trump is a terrorist leader.”

Trump talking real spicy about Michelle Obama like some real ones won’t ride for her… https://t.co/eWoOJK6D16 pic.twitter.com/OxHmxadb5n — Alexandria The Pro Audio Wiz 🪄 (@DOPECHICKBEATS) November 4, 2024

The consequential race for the Oval Office ends Nov. 5, and if not reelected, likely so does Trump’s political career. This campaign marks his second attempt at regaining control of the White House. After serving as commander-in-chief from January 2017 to January 2021, he was succeeded by Biden after losing a 2020 election he has long claimed was stolen.

In fact, the Republican’s unwillingness to accept defeat led to an unprecedented coup attempt in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Congress was in the process of certifying the election results when thousands of MAGA members violently overran the Capitol building.

Last summer, Trump was found guilty of falsifying records in a New York state felony case related to illegal payoffs he made ahead of the 2016 election to buy the silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels about his affair with her. His sentencing has set for Nov. 26, though political analysts note that securing reelection is his “get out jail” card.