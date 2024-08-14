‘Is This Gayle’s Fella?’: Fans Speculate Gayle King May Have Found a New Man After Pair Spotted on Beach Getaway In Bermuda

Popular talk show host Gayle King works so much that some fans wonder if she actually has time for dating after revealing her struggles with finding a man earlier this year.

However, the journalist and now cover model was recently spotted on a beach getaway with a mystery man and people online want to know “who is he?”

Gayle King says she still has trouble finding a man following her Sports Illustrated cover shoot. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Oprah Daily recently relaunched its series “The Adventures of Adam and Gayle,” a light-hearted video diary that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the wild escapades of the publication’s creative director, Adam Glassman, and its editor-at-large, King.

First launched in April 2023, the series has only three episodes so far. The first episode featured the dynamic duo undergoing a colonoscopy in New York. Three months later, the second episode showed them taking a dance class with Kristin Sudeikis, the founder of FORWARD_Space.

Now, it seems the two are back at it, this time traveling to the island of Bermuda.

While there, King and Glassman meditated on the beach with a yoga teacher, tasted a local favorite — a fish sandwich on toasted raisin bread — explored custom perfumes, and visited the Crystal and Fantasy Caves, where crystal stalactites have formed over millions of years.

A trailer for the episode was shared on social media by the publication and both hosts, prompting some fans to inquire about Glassman and their relationship.

“O, Gail! Who is Adam? He is so cute!” one person asked. Another wondered, “Is this Gayle’s fella?” A third individual asked, “Who is adam ? Gayle I know of . Have fun !”

Still, inquisitive minds wondered, “Are they dating?”

Despite the speculation, both King and Glassman appear to be single and focused on their careers, with no signs of romance on their social media.

Glassman is notoriously private and has never publicly disclosed his relationship status. King, however, has been very open about her dating experiences, often sharing stories that highlight the challenges of dating as a high-profile figure.

In a recent interview on the “Pivot” podcast, she joked about the difficulties of modern dating, quoting Terrence Howard’s character in “Hustle & Flow” by saying, “It’s hard out here for a pimp.” She also revealed that she once had a date where a man asked to borrow $4,000 from her to pay his child support and buy furniture.

King also discussed her dating life on the “Tamron Hall” show, humorously acknowledging the challenges she faces and stating that while she typically dates people she knows through mutual connections, she avoids dating apps.

“This is the thing, if I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, yeah, I would do it. But I think it’s hard when you are a public person,” she explained last May.

Despite the challenges, King remains open to love and has been focusing on staying fit for her next relationship.

Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed — Sports Illustrated even asked her to be on one of its covers to celebrate the magazine’s 60th anniversary. The response from Oprah, her kids, and fans was overwhelmingly positive, giving King a much-needed confidence boost more than 30 years after dealing with her ex-husband’s infidelity.

Gayle King’s ex-husband, William Bumpus, praises her ‘fantastic’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover: ‘My teenage fantasy’ https://t.co/5GFwUm9Wmv pic.twitter.com/iQ5sqPnArK — Page Six (@PageSix) May 19, 2024

Though she divorced the father of her two children decades ago, King couldn’t resist teasing him by saying she might send him a copy of the magazine.

King’s adventures are often shared on her talk show, including “CBS Mornings.” In contrast, Glassman keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, epitomizing the saying “married to work.”