‘She Has a Lot of Nerve’: Gayle King Accused of ‘Bait and Switch’ After Reality Star’s Live On-Air Ambush

Gayle King got spicy with a reality TV star and aspiring mayor, who is now talking smack about the “CBS Mornings” co-anchor.

King is no stranger to facing backlash for interviewing certain guests or asking wild questions, but this time her words struck a nerve. Her approach seemed to rattle a former reality star known for her abrasive behavior — and the reaction suggested she couldn’t keep her composure.

Gayle King gets spicy with Spencer Pratt on “CBS Mornings.” (Photo: YouTube/CBS Mornings)

Spencer Pratt, a star from the MTV series “The Hills,” appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the morning show on Jan. 26, where King brought up his infamous reputation on the show.

“The Hills” premiered in 2006 and aired for six seasons. Pratt joined the cast during the second season as the boyfriend of Heidi Montag, and he quickly became the villain of the reality TV show.

King asked Pratt about his nasty reputation right off the bat, and her verbiage seems to have struck a nerve.

“Spencer,” she began. “There were so many times where you were just really a douche canoe on that show. And you just seemed to amp it up, amp it up, amp it up. Was there ever a time when you got home, and you’d go, ‘I can’t believe I just did that or just said that’? Or were you aware of how you were coming across at the time?”

“I probably should’ve been a bigger douche canoe”: Spencer Pratt says playing a villain type on “The Hills” helped him get bonuses and keep the show running, further incentivizing playing that role.



Pratt writes about his time on the popular MTV series and his life before and… pic.twitter.com/gLH0cgbz0u — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 26, 2026

Pratt replied with a smug, “Uh, I was well aware,” which prompted King to say, “You were?”

“And if anything, I probably should have been a bigger douche canoe,” he continued. “I think the rest of the cast should have all tried to be bigger douche canoes.”

Heid’s now husband added that being the villain on reality TV equals money, and he was told so by the former president of programming at MTV, Tony DiSanto.

“The legendary president of MTV, Tony DiSanto … he told me at dinner [in] New York,” Pratt revealed. “He’s like, ‘If you hadn’t come and done this, the show was getting canceled.’ So, when you hear something like that from the president who’s writing your checks, that, like, ‘Oh, let me get back to work then, sir.'”

After the interview was aired, “The Hills” fans criticized King’s description of Pratt during his time on the show and several loved her choice of words.

“Douche Canoe …ohhh MAN,” one fan along with laughing-crying emojis. “More like a douche cancer,” another.

Others thought King went too far. One person , “Gayle King should be fired for saying something like that.”

“That’s not something an interviewer should ever call a guest,” another.

A fourth said, “The horror of being called names by a real astronaut. Ha! She has a lot of nerve calling HIM names? She’s a Grade A grifter, but he’s a douche.”

However, not everyone was against her as two defenders wrote, “Gayle King called it right, he is indeed one,” and “Gayle King is so right.”

Pratt appeared on Page Six Radio on Jan. 28 to promote his book about being a villain called “The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain,” and he was asked about his interview with King.

“You know, I’ve been called everything at this point,” he replied. “But I haven’t been called that. But my reaction to being called everything is pretty good.”

Then Pratt claimed King manipulated him by being “soft” during his pre-interview before accusing her of a “bait and switch.”

“She threw me off,” he continued. “Because we had a 30-minute pre-interview, and she had notes, my whole book, all these quotes. So I don’t know if she did it to get me soft, you know? If it was a bait and switch.”

“Like, she’s like, a pro, or once she gets in front of the camera? But I was expecting to get gassed up and just be like, ‘Oh, this book is like Robert Frost, it’s so poetic,’ and then she was like, ‘You’re a douche canoe!’”

In addition to his new book, Pratt recently announced that he was running for mayor of Los Angeles. The reality TV star lost his home in the Pacific Palisades during the fires in Los Angeles last year, and he says the loss prompted his decision to seek office.