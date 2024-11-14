‘Like a Mile-High Club!’: Ex-Secret Service Agent Allegedly Had Intimate Encounter with Girlfriend In Michelle Obama’s Bathroom, Sent Lover Photos of Former President’s Living Quarters

As pick-up lines go, “Wanna hang out in Hawaii at the Obama’s house” ranks high. But when you’re a Secret Service agent entrusted with protecting the safety of the former president and his family, breaching national security is no joke.

Koryeah Dwanyen, the woman being wooed by the unidentified senior agent, said that’s just what happened in November 2022. She disclosed the tawdry encounter in her self-published book, “Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma.”

Dwanyen’s allegations were confirmed by the Secret Service, according to ABC News.

Michelle Obama attends the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” said Anthony Guglielmi, communications chief for the agency. “As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated.”

The Obamas were not home at the time.

“The U.S. Secret Service’s top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our protectees, and any actions that compromise this commitment are addressed with the utmost seriousness,” Guglielmi said.

The agent, whom Dwanyen refers to as “Dale” in her book, spent a week convincing her to travel with him to Hawaii, sending photos of the former president’s living quarters. She met him while he was assigned to the Obama family’s security detail during a 2022 vacation in Martha’s Vineyard.

“No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,” she quotes Dale in her memoir.

Once there, the agent tried to convince her to have sex in the former first lady’s bathroom.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” he allegedly told Dwanyen.

Despite his recklessness, Dwanyen said she was falling in love with the agent, who told her he had divorced nearly a decade earlier. She would later discover he was still married.

“There were major red flags — breaches of trust and of his job,” the author told ABC News. “One of my friends has joked, ‘You were a walking national security risk.’”

Dwanyen said she felt compelled to act, sending an email describing the situation to his boss, whom she had met several times in Hawaii.

“Dale” was interviewed for four hours by agents in the Inspection Division of the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility, she said.

They would later learn of other secrets shared by the agent about other government officials he had been assigned to protect. He divulged background information on former Vice President Mike Pence along with “personal tidbits” about the Obamas, Dwanyen said.

“I knew their code names,” she said. “I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came. Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian.”

The incident is just the latest black eye for the Secret Service, which was roundly criticized for what the Department of Homeland Security later called “a historic security failure” in the attempted assassination last July of now-President-elect Trump.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds at the Republican nominee, campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania, from a nearby building before he was shot by a Secret Service sniper.