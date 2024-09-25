Barack Obama Has Close Call with Armed Man In Alleged Security Breach Days Before Kamala Harris Campaign Office Is Shot Up 

One of America’s top 20 most popular presidents, Barack Obama, recently dodged a potential security breach in Hollywood while out to dinner with his daughters Malia and Sasha, marking the latest in a series of missteps by the Secret Service.

The ex-POTUS was seated in the back of his SUV outside Mother Wolf, a high-end Los Angeles restaurant, when an armed stranger unknowingly approached the vehicle on Saturday, Sept. 21. The person caused no harm, but if he had had ill will the nation could have been mourning a beloved statesman.

The man, a security guard hired for a nearby bar mitzvah party, walked down from the event to investigate the presence of federal agents outside, according TMZ, which spoke directly to the guard, who requested anonymity.

The man stated that someone at the event had informed him about what appeared to be Secret Service activity outside the venue.

Curious about the situation, he went into the alleyway and saw two men who turned out to be Secret Service agents. Looking in the opposite direction, he spotted a black SUV with Department of Homeland Security plates.

Without realizing who was inside, the guard snapped a quick photo, which TMZ published, assuming a high-profile guest was being protected. As he approached the vehicle and peered into the backseat, he was stunned to discover a man using a laptop, who happened to be Obama.

The guard explained to the outlet that he panicked, fearing the Secret Service might think he was a threat to the former president since he was armed.

Trying to remain calm, he quickly walked away from the vehicle and onto the street, where he greeted the federal security detail, which seemed startled that he was up close on them, according to the guard.

The situation raised immediate red flags for the guard, who noted a significant security lapse.

He said there was “definitely a security lapse on their part that there was no one stationed on the back side of the SUV, nor covering the stairwell.”

Despite the Secret Service agents being spooked by the guard, no immediate action was taken by them at first.

However, approximately 30 minutes later, the security guard was asked by his boss to render his credentials and concealed carry permit to the Secret Service for verification. Once everything checked out, the agents allowed him to return to his duties. The situation concluded without further incident.

Social media exploded in outrage when the story hit the internet, with many noting, “Secret Service slipping again.”

“Umm, @SecretService better do a WAY better job keeping my favorite President @BarackObama SAFE, as well as, @KamalaHarris and @MichelleObama — They’re each very precious cargo,” one X user wrote.

Yet, some pointed out the irony in this matter taking place after assassination attempts against a former president.

“So this never happens during the last 20 years of the Obamas being in the political spotlight and now, suddenly after 2 (possibly 3) Trump assassination attempts, this happens? Weird,” wrote one person, in the comments of the Daily Mail’s post.

“What is going on the secret service?” one other tweeted, adding, “Listen as much as I do not like Trump all former and current presidents need to be protected. This is beyond politics. This is a national security threat.”

What is going on the secret service? Listen as much as I do not like Trump all former and current presidents need to be protected. This is beyond politics. This is a national security threat.

This event underscores ongoing concerns about Secret Service protocols, especially given the agency’s recent struggles.

For the Secret Service has been criticized for its handling of two assassination attempts on another former president and the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump’s life.

The country is particularly on high alert with political violence being high key an issue. So dangerous is it for both parties, a gunman is on the run after shooting up a Kamala Harris campaign office in Arizona, days before she comes to the state to campaign. Many believe that instigators like Elon Musk add to the tension.

Gunshots were fired at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona.



There are currently no reported injuries as nobody was inside the building at the time of the shooting.

CNN reports a Senate committee issued a report detailing the agency’s failures in protecting Trump in July when his ear was grazed by a disgruntled Republican gunman, and this latest breach involving Obama only adds to the scrutiny.

The unnamed guard at the hall expressed relief that the situation didn’t escalate further, but he emphasized that it was a clear oversight on the part of the Secret Service.

“I think they were obviously embarrassed by the situation,” he said.

For the Secret Service, the stakes could not be higher. Protecting high-profile figures like Obama, Trump and the vice president should be their primary mandate. Whether these incidents will prompt meaningful changes remains to be seen, but the agency’s reputation has undoubtedly been tarnished with people looking at the department cross-eyed.

The agency will now need to answer difficult questions about why Obama’s security was not more airtight during what should have been a routine outing.

As of now, the former president has not publicly commented on the security breach. However, the Secret Service has released a statement, writing, “The Secret Service cannot provide the details on our means and methods of protection, but we can confirm that at no time were any Secret Service protectees in the vehicle while the individual was walking down the alleyway.”

Adding, “These claims are inaccurate. The photo in question was upon departure and not during the alleged incident.”

TMZ says that the outlet has spoken to an eyewitness that corroborated the guard’s account.