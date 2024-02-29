Terry Crews Reveals He Sought Dwyane Wade’s Permission to Apologize to Gabrielle Union After Discrediting Her Claims of Racism on the Set of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Terry Crews has apologized to Gabrielle Union numerous times following the drama surrounding her accusations about racism on “America’s Got Talent.” But he recently revealed that he also apologized to Union’s husband Dwyane Wade for appearing to discredit her account of what took place just two years ago.

Union revealed what she called the racism she experienced while hosting “AGT,” in a Variety article published in May 2020 — months after the outlet published a report from anonymous sources detailing the show’s toxic work culture.

The actress hosted the talent show during season 14 and later complained of rampant racism she experienced on set. She also claimed her contract was not renewed after speaking out about the discrimination she experienced.

Terry Crews (L) appears on “Club Shay Shay” and says he apologized to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union after Union’s “America’s Got Talent” racism allegations. (Photos: @clubshayshay /YouTube; Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Crews recalls running into the couple at a jazz festival, where Wade came up to him to greet him during his interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. The former “AGT” host said he asked if he could speak to the retired NBA player and Union to apologize for comments he made about the actress.

When initially asked about Union’s allegations about “AGT” on “The 3rd Hour of Today,” Crews said, “That was never my experience.” He was later dragged for not supporting Union’s racism claims and later apologized via X, formerly Twitter, and during a separate interview on “Unfiltered” that same year.

“I’m the wrong man to ask about ‘AGT,’ because I would do it for free,” Crews told host Shannon Sharpe. “I love it. I had the best time. … What I didn’t realize, as a man, I have privilege. … A big Black man on a set is going to be treated differently than a Black woman and I did not count that in. I should’ve kept my mouth shut. … I should have just said, ‘Ask Gabrielle.’”

After his initial comments, Union made a series of remarks on social media, stating, “Truth telling, wanting change & having multiple witnesses who bravely came forward to let everyone know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 their truth.”

She never used Crews’ name but she later filed a discrimination complaint against “AGT” judge and creator Simon Cowell, production companies Fremantle Productions North America and Syco Entertainment, and Universal Television in June 2020.

During the “Club Shay Shay” interview, Crews explained that he had extremely strict parents, and he wasn’t allowed to sing, dance or experience the arts and loves his current job hosting the talent show.

He then explained what took place during the “beautiful” moment when Wade approached him after seeing him and Union at the music festival two years ago.

“Man, Dwyane Wade came up to me, and I get this tap on my shoulder. Dude, it was the most beautiful thing ever, and I turned around, and he said, ‘What’s Up Black man. I see another Black king here and I just want to acknowledge you,’ and he gives me a hug.”

This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in.



I'm sorry, @itsgabrielleu #reconciliation https://t.co/o7RCTcX92b — Terry Crews (@terrycrews) August 1, 2020

Crews said he’s “apologized publicly” but not personally, adding that not defending Union was one of his “biggest, biggest regrets.” He went on to say that he asked Wade if he could speak to him and Union together to apologize.

“Can I talk to you and your wife together?” he asked. “He said, ‘Man, come over here.’ Shannon! It was me, Gabby, Rebecca and Dwyane. Just us four. No internet no nothing and I went right over and I said, ‘I am sorry, Gabrielle.'”

The former “Everybody Hates Chris” actor went on to admit there was “so much to the story” he hadn’t yet been privy too about regarding Union’s experience on the show, and that he had angrily posted about it online after internet trolls talked about his wife and children.

“I said, ‘Gabby, please, please accept this apology,’ and she did, and she gave me a big hug. Hugged my wife. Dude we ate with them … Man, Dwyane and Gabby, I got nothing but utmost respect… it was from Heaven.”

The husband and father of five added that he was thankful that Union and Wade accepted his apology, and how in awe he was of the couple’s “humility.” He also noted that it’s impossible to get nuances across on X and he had to learn to be quiet. ‘I screwed that up.”

“You can’t do anything angry and I got angry. I had people talking. The Internet talks. They talk junk. They talk about my wife, they talk about my kids … and I got mad. And then I started tweeting. Angry tweeting is just like road rage. And it wasn’t smart.”

@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace. — Terry Crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

The “Friday After Next” star suggested he got “arrogant” and “prideful” despite his wife, Rebecca Kings-Crews, warning him against responding to online trolls. “I was wrong, I was wrong,” He continued, “It was hard man that whole time … I had to learn to shut up.”

When Sharpe made reference to him facing backlash for his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Crews said, “What can I say? It’s people that still hate my guts til this day.”

Other topics covered during the interview are Crews’ career in the NFL, his acting career and Adam Venit, an ex-Hollywood agent he accused of groping him.