‘Are You Okay’: Fans Concerned After Jaden Smith Is Spotted Wearing Boxers In Public Weeks After Apologizing for His ‘Weird’ Behavior

Countless people are asking Jaden Smith the same question in the comment section of his latest Instagram post: “Are you okay?”

His baffled online followers believe the 26-year-old lives a good life, but his facial expressions in photos posted on Nov. news 7 are telling a different story.

The “Icon” rapper can be seen posted in the back of a Tesla Cyber Truck as he posed in a pair of denim jeans layered with a pair of white and red striped boxers on top, a white tank top, and a red ball cap.

The truck bed was decked out with a rug, throw pillows, and other items as he was photographed in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: @c.syresmith/Instagram

The carousel of images also included snapshots of him dining at a cafe, a sweatshirt with “Sadness My Old Friend You’ve Left Me Lonely For So Long Where Have You Been” written on it. Another photo of upside down text that read, “2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love” — which happens to be the name of his latest project — and a portrait of him capturing video, a pair of shoes, and other merch.

For the caption, Jaden placed three face-palm emojis that seemed to mirror his general disposition in the post. At first, several people commented on his fashion choice. “Boxers over jeans yes,” one person wrote.

The comment received a response from another user who said, “so that’s what im lookin at.” His ensemble sparking a bit of discourse comes on the heels of him revealing how he has been held like an outcast.

“All The Weird S–t You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan,” Jaden wrote in a revealing tweet in October. But his unique wardrobe choices were hardly the focus of the flood of reactions in the comments.

Someone else looking at the post wrote, “I’m feeling anxious I don’t like it.” Another asked, “Are you on a lot of any depressants?” Another person perplexed at how wealth doesn’t equate to happiness commented, “He is so rich and he looks so sad.” While a more concerned observer shared, “Praying for your mental and emotional healing.”

The “Karate Kid” star has seemingly been struggling with his emotions since his messy love triangle imploded this summer.

Smith had been dating singer Sab Zada for four years when photos of him cozying up to model Khleopatre surfaced online in August. The two women ultimately came to blows over their shared love interest, according to Zada’s tweets. She claimed was attacked by Jaden’s mistress, whom she referred to as a “homewrecker.”

All The Weird Shit You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan. — Jaden (@jaden) October 20, 2024

The fallout from the breakup also led her to block the “Pursuit of Happyness” star. “What a sick, masochistic lion,” Zada tweeted, seemingly alluding to her ex.

On his new EP, “2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love,” he told Billboard he was exploring “young love and really just the mental landscape of young people right now dealing in a world with social media.”

Elsewhere in the comments, there were multiple people who trolled him for his advocacy regarding environmental issues. “This is someone that wants to talk about the economic state of the world,” a heckler wrote.

Smith never responded to any of the comments, leaving fans to draw whatever conclusions they could about his content.