‘Weird Just Like Yo Moms’: Jaden Smith’s Attempt to Explain His ‘Weird Behavior’ Amid His Entanglement with Two Women Backfires 

Jaden Smith is attempting to be “normal,” but fans are not buying the act.

In an Oct. 19 post on X, the only son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tried explaining his behavior that many of his fans perceive to be odd.

Rapper Jaden Smith explores themes of sadness on his new four track project, released months after his break up with Sab Zada. (Photo: Instagram/ @c.syresmith)

He wrote, “All The Weird S—t You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan.”

All The Weird Shit You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan. — Jaden (@jaden) October 20, 2024

Fans reacted with more confusion. One person said, “My bro what is you talking about,” and another brought Smith’s mother into the mix, writing, “N-—a you weird just like yo moms. Move around.”

A third person said, “Ohhh, after watching that complex interview, I see….it does seem like you’re trying to act weird on purpose,” referring to the interview he recently did with Complex, where fans — and the interviewer himself — noticed that the 26-year-old seemed off.

Most of the entertainer’s answers were quotes from the movie “Twilight,” and he rarely answered questions head-on.

Finally the interviewer asked Smith the one thing everyone has been wanting to know in reference to Smith’s tweet about “working on being more weird.” He asked in the Oct. 18 interview, “Why is it important to you to be weird?”

To which Smith responded, “Because I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal. It was a really big deal for me, and for a long time, people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn’t really understand me or see me, and I wasn’t really trying to show anybody that.”

He continued, “Sometimes, it’s so frustrating to watch people try to follow the ‘normal’ thing to do when that’s not what they really want to do in their art and everything. It’s very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself.”

Smith has also been in a bit of an emotional wreck since his relationship troubles went public. “The Pursuit of Happyness” actor was dating singer Sab Zada since 2020, but it seems there was trouble in paradise when Smith was caught planting some passionate smooches on model Khleopatre in August.

Following the leak of the photos, Zada decided she wanted fans to take the high road and posted, “This is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings.”

this is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings ❤️‍🩹 — ᵕ̈♡︎ (@pasabist) August 14, 2024

But just eight days before his interview with Complex, Zada revealed she was involved in a physical altercation with Smith’s new boo and her friends.

She tweeted a series of tweets on Oct. 10. She said, “Oh my god not this girl coming to attack me and f—cking scratch my neck and then being mad bc I blocked my ex and called her a homewrecker to my friends and then jumping on me. Lol,” along with adding a photo of the scratches on her neck.

In another tweet, she said, “Like these girls are physically attacking me for a man who is sending me apology flowers and letters to my house every month since the situation began. Hello??? We all need to focus on ourselves.”

It’s not clear what the status of Zada and Smith’s relationship is now. But it appears they may still have had some sort of involvement up to Smith’s interview with Complex, at least.

what a sick, masochistic lion — ᵕ̈♡︎ (@pasabist) October 18, 2024

In that same interview, after asking Smith why he wants to be weird, the interviewer then asked, “And being yourself is being… weird,” to which Smith replied, “What a sick, masochistic lion.”

The very same day the interview dropped, Zada tweeted Smith’s reply, writing, “what a sick, masochistic lion.”