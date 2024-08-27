‘He Is Annoyed By Her Too’: Chrissy Teigen Sparks Outrage Over Her Dramatic Reaction to John Legend Ignoring Her Special Request

R&B singer John Legend attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 21 in support of Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris. However, the EGOT winner’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, missed out on a special request for her husband’s performance at the event.

“I told John, if he really loves his family, he has to tug his ear while he performs at the DNC,” Chrissy Teigen stated on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly. “And so if he doesn’t, then I’m out.”

The former “Lip Sync Battle” host also posted a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Legend. One of her texts read, “Not a single ear was tugged.” Legend responded, “Oh my god. I completely lost it.”

The conversation continued with Teigen joking, “U did!! But you did a good job. Too bad it won’t matter to our children.” She captioned her Instagram Story, “Wowowow couldn’t have been more clear. Took all of 4 mins to forget.”

Us Weekly posted a headline about Teigen and Legend’s text exchange on the outlet’s Instagram page. The comment section filled up with replies from social media users blasting the two stars.

“This couple irks me… please go away,” a critic complained. Another commenter typed, “I literally cannot stand them.” Additionally, a like-minded individual added, “Not a fan of either of them.”

While Legend was a target, most of the vitriol from fans was aimed at Chrissy Teigen. For example, an Instagram follower stated, “He is annoyed by her too.” Another comment said, “He is [a] highly educated & classy guy… her? Not so much.”

However, Teigen and Legend also had defenders in the comments. A fan expressed, “Wow… People are so mean! It’s a joke! Be kind people, life is too short!” Another supporter posted, “People are too pressed… it’s a joke, folks!”

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s relationship is under scrutiny because of a shared screenshot of their text messages. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen previously faced the wrath of the internet for her outfit at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Complainers took issue with Teigen taking a photo with her husband and two children while wearing an “inappropriate” short suit set.

John Legend married Teigen in 2013 after first meeting the model during the filming of his “Stereo” music video seven years earlier. Their first daughter, Luna, was born in April 2016.

Luna was followed by a son, Miles, in May 2018, and a daughter, Esti, in January 2023. Their second son, Wren, was born via surrogacy in June 2023. Teigen also lost an unborn baby named Jack in 2020 at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Legend has been very involved in politics for years. The former Kanye “Ye” West protégé campaigned for then-Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential race. He also endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020.

Kanye West’s stridently supporting Donald Trump’s candidacy and the hip-hop artist’s own failed presidential run in 2020 led to a falling out between Ye and Legend.

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump,” Legend admitted in 2022 on CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast. “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

In addition to Legend, the 2024 DNC featured other celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Common, P!nk, The Chicks, Kenan Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Steve Kerr, Eva Longoria, and Lil Jon.