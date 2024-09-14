‘Gayle Please’: Gayle King Leaves Fans Disgusted After Shocking Confession She Devoured a Half-Eaten Pie Slice She Received from a Restaurant

Gayle King has fans concerned after the “CBS Mornings” host revealed to her co-hosts on Tuesday, Sept. 10, how she made her experience with a food order go from bad to worse.

As pictures of a pie played on screen, the 69-year-old starts the story saying, “Picture this: I ordered a delicious coconut custard pie.” She briefly paused the story to say, “This is what it’s supposed to look like.”

Gayle King. (Photo: Gayleking/Instagram)

Much to King’s surprise, the dessert looked off in comparison to what she was expecting.

Continuing the story, she said, “This is what I received.” A new photo of a slice of coconut custard pie appeared on screen, but the bottom half of the pie was completely missing.

“I sent this picture to complain about how it arrived,” King said. “I wondered if it had been eaten or maybe just jostled during delivery because it was such a mess. The company said they were mortified.”

According to King, the restaurant said, “It looks like someone ate half the pie,” before suggesting maybe the doorman took a bite of the slice. Gayle defended her doorman, saying, “Absolutely not. It absolutely was not my doorman.”

King went on to pose the question to her co-hosts about whether the slice was “jostled” or “half-eaten.” Most responded that the cake looked half-eaten, but Emmy-winning TV host Ross Mathews took it a step further, noting, “It looks two-thirds eaten.”

After being asked what happened to the slice, King smiled bashfully and nodded, “I ate it.” The room erupted with laughter, with one co-host in the background screaming “Ew!”

Ross then asked, “Did you scrape off the part that had been eaten?” But King hinted that she didn’t. “Well, Ross, I did not think it had been eaten. I honest to God thought it had been jostled until I started asking people,” King shared.

Fans couldn’t believe the outcome of her story and were even worried. One concerned fan wrote, “@gayleking please go get a tetanus shot and your flu shot! Omg how could you endanger yourself and eat that! Gayle do better, we love you.”

Another person wrote, “You should’ve throw it out. You don’t know if that person had strep throat or something. That’s somebody else’s germs gross.”

Other fans reacting to the story said, “So ONLY Gayle thinks it’s jostled??! The rest of America, including the company who sent it thinks it was half-eaten!!! Damn Gayle.”

King, who is seemingly familiar with the restaurant, opted to protect them by keeping their identity anonymous. Around the halfway mark in the clip, she said, “I’m not saying the name of the company because I really like them.”

And she evidently wasn’t too disappointed with her experience, because she also said, “I ordered something from them this morning.

The next day King gave an update to the story with her bestie Oprah Winfrey present on the show. After a brief recap, King shows the security footage from the lobby of her apartment building, where a doorman is seen bringing her food to the front desk.

“So here’s a delivery driver arriving with my coconut pie. They bring it in. We see him walking into the lobby. And he hands the bag off to the doorman. Then you see the doorman immediately going to the elevator and put it on the elevator,” she said.

Co-host Nate Burleson quickly interjected with a joke, saying, “I don’t see any jostling.”

After the elevator reaches King’s apartment, the footage goes on to show King grabbing the pie from the elevator. She stated, “Thank goodness I was dressed, because sometimes I come with a towel. Because nobody’s up there but me.”

King later said she asked Winfrey to give her thoughts on what happened to the pie. “The Color Purple” star said she told King, “Yes it was jostled into someone’s stomach. That’s what happened. Half the pie is gone and where’s the crust, for goodness’ sakes?”