‘I Don’t Want Things to Pop Out’: Taraji P. Henson’s Racy New Look Backfires, Leaves Fans Outraged Over Lack of ‘Class’

Actress Taraji P. Henson faced backlash yet again for her outfit choices, more recently at the Fashion Trust Arabia event in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The actress wore a Zuhair Murad gown while serving as a judge on the FTA 2024 jury, which revealed more skin than some viewers online were expecting.

Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, the gold, sequin-embellished, sheer gown featured a draped neckline, strong shoulders, and exposed the 54-year-old’s cleavage in photographs published by WWD.

Taraji P. Henson’s appearance at fashion show has fans doing a double at her “overexposed” look. (Photo: Tarajiphenson/Instagram.)

The dress was part of Murad’s spring 2024 couture collection, but some fans on social media felt it could have been more age-appropriate.

“Taraji is a little overexposed, too much Tata’s out,” one person wrote on Lipstick Alley in response to photos of Henson with “Life Support” actor Evan Ross and Jodi Turner-Smith.

Taraji P. Henson Favors Dramatic Necklines in Zuhair Murad, Alessandra Ambrosio Shimmers in a ‘Deceptively Simple’ Balmain Dress and More at the 2024 Fashion Trust Arabia https://t.co/Udt1s4Y4e8 — WWD (@wwd) October 25, 2024

Another said, “Jodi looks good. Taraji looks a mess as usual.” Meanwhile, a third added, “No she is too classy for this,” on Instagram.

However, not everyone was displeased with the images as they complimented Henson. Two wrote, “Taraji’s décolletage is yummy!” and “ Them thangs is thangin Taraji.”

This is not the first time that the “Baby Boy” star has faced backlash for dressing ultra risqué. While promoting her new mini-series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” she wore very provocative ensembles on multiple red carpets and promotional dates.

At the Sept. 4 premiere, Henson wore an outfit that made her fans take a second look.

For the New York City premiere, she appeared in a white Retrofête mini dress embellished with silver sequins, exposing the middle of her cleavage with a plunging neckline and showing side boob when viewed from the side. The 54-year-old entertainer even acknowledged the dress was a little risqué, joking to E! News, “I don’t want things to pop out.”

Days later, fans weighed in on her look, with some calling it unflattering.

“We have to be honest, this is not flattering,” one person wrote in an Instagram post she made on Sept. 9.

Another commented, “Girl, you need to fire your stylist! He or she is an undercover hater. You are a nominated Academy Award actress, a movie star! NOT some thirsty video girl/groupie.”

Even on Oct. 8, when Henson attended the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, she wore a velvet, high-collared, two-piece gown with a cutout slightly above her chest that made people wonder why she was choosing to show so much skin.

Taraji p Henson looks spectacular at the Glamour Women of the year awards. Says she chose faith over fear in the pursuit of her dreams.



…every role chosen, she said, scared her a lot, but she chose to challenge and transform herself. pic.twitter.com/wNSbwtS0fd — lily (@lily650nj) October 9, 2024

The bold choice earned mixed reviews, with some people saying she was unrecognizable. When “Good Morning America” posted a video of her look, one person wrote, “That hardly looks like her.”

This season, cutting-edge fashion seems to be her theme. While she has faced pushback, not everyone thought she looked bad at the FTAs. When the Washington, D.C., native posted the gold look on Instagram, many of her 21.8 million followers praised her style.

Her caption read, “SO MUCH FUUUUNNNN!!!! So inspiring. Congrats to all of the amazing new designers. #RP @tarajiphenson wore a couture long sleeve plunging neckline gold embroidered dress to the 2024 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Ceremony in Marrakech.”

One comment read, “ALREADY KNOW THAT YOU ATE,” while another quipped, “Location? On dey necks.”

A third added, “You’re absolutely stunning and gorgeous, Queen Taraji,” with someone else commenting, “Too VERY SEXY AND PROVOCATIVE AND SASSY U GO GURL!! Work ittt!!”

Despite the chatter, Taraji remains unfazed, embracing bold fashion choices that reflect her confidence and individuality. Known for pushing boundaries both on and off screen, the “Hidden Figures” star is proving that she isn’t here to fit into anyone’s mold.