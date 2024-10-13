‘She Was So Much More Than a Katt Williams’ Roast’: Atlanta Radio Personality Wanda Smith’s Legacy Defended By Fans After Katt Williams’ Interview Resurfaces Following Her Death

With the passing of comedian and radio personality Wanda Smith on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, fans have begun to rehash some of the legendary personality’s most memorable moments on the airwaves.

Smith was best known as the co-host of the “Frank & Wanda in the Morning Show” on Atlanta’s V-103, where she entertained alongside Frank Ski from 1998 to 2012. Radio personality Ryan Cameron held down the spot with Smith in 2014 before Ski rejoined the show in 2018.

Katt Williams’ roast of Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith resurfaces after Smith’s unexpected death. (Photos: V-103/YouTube.)

One of the most viral interviews in her radio line-up was her infamous 2018 interview with comedian Katt Williams. Williams was a guest on the V-103 morning while promoting his show at The Comedy Theater in Norcross. What began as competitive banter between two seasoned comedians quickly devolved into a verbal altercation.

“My hair is 19 inches long, and I have no perm … Come run one of your gnarled fingers through it while you’re on air so they can hear you lie,” said Williams after Smith threw jabs at the comedian’s attire and referred to him as the rapper Lil Mama.

With her passing, the video has resurfaced, with several fans coming to Smith’s defense, arguing that the moment does not quantify her legacy.

I cry laughing every time I watch this clip from his interview with Wanda Smith https://t.co/8k9LupEwpG pic.twitter.com/WmfNqSUN4X — Rich (@rjfortune10) September 4, 2023

One X user posted, “#WandaSmith Should be remembered as a wife, mother, and comedian. #kattwilliams never revisited that moment because he moved on. The rest of her stresses were because of the social media mob. #Rip.”

Another fan shared the memories of Smith being the soundtrack of their mornings for over 17 years. “I was praying for a re-emergence of @WandaSmith_ATL she took me to high school via the morning show every single day from 2018-2001. I pray that she knew that she was loved and we were appreciative of her.”

“RIP, my condolences to #WandaSmith’s husband, children, & the rest of her family,” said one individual among many who acknowledged, “She was so much more than a Katt Williams’ roast.”

RIP, my condolences to #WandaSmith's husband, children, & the rest of her family❤🕊🙏🏽 She was so much more than a Katt Williams' roast🙄 https://t.co/l1S2194Kxw — Not Me, Girl (@LovePrecious22) October 13, 2024

It’s undeniable that many outside of Atlanta came to know Smith due to the tongue-torch interview with Williams and how it ultimately changed the trajectory of their careers.

The heated exchange boiled over into the next week when Williams showed up at an event where Smith was performing. While there her husband, Lamorris Sellers, decided to confront the “Next Friday” actor on his wife’s behalf.

According to 11Alive, Williams told police that Sellers pulled a gun on him and pointed it in his face. Sellers admitted to chasing Williams and his security guards into a nearby parking lot after initiating a physical fight. He told authorities that he did have a gun on him, but it “fell from his waistband while he was chasing Williams, and he stopped to retrieve it.” Sellers claimed that he did not point the gun at Williams.

Several people have brought that alleged gun incident back up with claims that Smith sent her husband and son there to check Williams after the roast.

However, One fan clarified some misinformation about Smith intentionally sending her family to attack Williams. “She did not send anyone to kill that man. Wanda was performing at that event, and her family was there to support her. Katt was not performing, he was just going to show support for Red Grant. Yall just say anything on here.”

She did not send anyone to kill that man. Wanda was performing at that event, and her family was there to support her. Katt was not performing, he was just going to show support for Red Grant.



Yall just say anything on here. — Dyrell Antonio Knox (@Alwayzzmad) October 13, 2024

The sticky situation ultimately led to V-103 giving Smith her walking papers four months later.

Although many listeners felt the radio station didn’t support Smith during the fallout from the interview, the station still honored her. Via Instagram, they shared an official statement from SVP and market manager Rick Caffey memorializing the legendary radio host.

“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” the radio station began in their post.

“In her role at V-103, dating back to 1997, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without. Rest In Peace Wanda, as You take your place among the Stars. We will Miss You.”

The post went on to let fans know they would be honoring Smith during Sunday Morning Praise with Larry Tinsley and encouraged them to “tune in then call in” to pay tribute and share stories of Smith’s impact in the city of Atlanta. Along with entertaining the airwaves for over two decades, Smith had several acting credits, including in Tyler Perry’s movies, “Madea Goes to Jail” and “Madea’s Witness Protection, “and founded a nonprofit organization for teen girls, Girls Stand Together, Inc.

With the announcement of Smith’s passing, celebrities and fellow media personalities took to social media to express their condolences.

Tiny Harris shared her sentiments in V-103’s post. “So sad! Wanda is a big part of my musical radio journey & Atlanta’s radio legend. She will be missed.”

Singer and radio personality Sunshine Anderson said she was “so sorry to hear the news.”

Tamar Braxton also paid homage to the Miami native, commenting, “Rest easy,” and then mentioning that Smith died the day after her birthday.

Smith, 58, is survived by her husband and their three children.