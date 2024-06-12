‘I Didn’t Realize It Was Her’: Fans Are Shocked at How ‘Grown Up’ Barack and Michelle Obama’s Youngest Daughter Sasha Looks After Mom Shares New Photo of the 23-Year-Old 

America has watched the Obama daughters grow up right before its eyes, and now it’s time to come to terms with the fact that the youngest former first daughter is a grown woman. Barack and Michelle Obama fans recently were stunned to see a new shot of Sasha Obama, who celebrated her 23rd birthday earlier this week.

But a new photo of Malia’s younger sister has many scratching their heads and wondering, “Where did the time go?”

Fans are taken back by how grown up Michell and Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia and Sasha, have grown up. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

When Barack Obama assumed office as the 44th president of the United States in January 2009, he brought with his wife and two young daughters to the White House. Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively.

By the time Obama concluded his presidency in 2017, his daughters had grown to 18 and 15. However, to much of the world, Sasha still seemed like a little girl when the first Black presidential family departed from the White House.

Now, after her mother shared a picture from her most recent birthday on June 10, it’s fair to say that Sasha has blossomed into a beautiful young lady. Both parents took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

The former president posted a nostalgic photo of his youngest daughter as the endearing child many remember. His post’s caption read, “Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!”

In contrast, Michelle celebrated with a contemporary picture, showcasing the USC graduate with a polished look, complete with her face beat, styled hair, and a graceful, womanly everything.

The caption on her post read was similar in tone, “Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you.”

What was different was the response by Michelle’s 57.2 million followers.

An Instagram user said, “Wow! Baby girl has blossomed into a beautiful young woman. Not surprised. The Obamas are a beautiful family.”

“Awwwww. I will always remember the little girl with the missing teeth who asked.. Dad, where are you? Too cute! Happy Birthday,” one person wrote, as someone else commented, “No way that’s our ‘little sister’ Sasha …so grown and gorgeous! Happy Birthday Sasha and Happy Birthday Aunty Michelle.”

Another wrote, “Happy Birthday Sasha! She has grown up. I did not realize it was her until I read the comments! Simply Gorgeous!”

Someone else commented, “Sasha is a stunner and a big happy birthday to you young lady.”

Growing up in front of the spotlight has not always been easy for Sasha, with cameras hawking her for doing basic stuff.

#ArchivesFamilyPhotos President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, sit for a family portrait in the Green Room of the White House, Sept. 1, 2009.https://t.co/G9Z8b9nxu9: https://t.co/1pidaRStZ4 pic.twitter.com/y7NbEcuOVp — OurPresidents (@OurPresidents) November 3, 2023

At one point, when Sasha and her sister Malia went to Drake’s “It Was All a Blur” concert after-party in West Hollywood last August, fans were shocked that she was out at an adult club where they served liquor and people danced to the wee hours of the morning.

Likewise, in December 2023, Sasha found herself in the spotlight as paparazzi swarmed her outside Anton’s café in New York’s West Village.

Media stories quickly pointed out how seemingly unprepared she was for New York City’s dreary and rainy weather, a stark contrast to her life in sunny Los Angeles. Sasha was seen sporting a white crop top that showcased her pierced belly button, a detail that left Obama fans gasping.

America simply will have to get used to it. The Obama baby is not a baby anymore, and she’s ready, as her parents said, to take over the world as an adult.