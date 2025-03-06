‘It Looks Really Bad’: Tony! Toni! Toné! Co-Founder D’Wayne Wiggins Flooded with Prayers as He Reportedly Battles Serious Health Complications

Tony! Toni! Toné! fans are heartbroken to learn that founding member D’Wayne Wiggins is in critical health condition amidst his absence from social media. Rumors of the musician being in hospice care began to circulate online on March 3.

In a rare Facebook Live on March 2, former bandmate Antron Haile shared that Wiggins had not been doing well for some time. “It looks really bad, ok, but I’m not going to count him out,” he said. Further into the 14-minute video, he said, “We had been known that D’Wayne was sick. We was just not saying it.”

L-R: Tony! Toni! Toné! members Timothy Christian Riley, Raphael Saadiq, and D’Wayne Wiggins (Photos: @tonytonitoneofficial / Instagram)

On March 5, Wiggins’ family released a statement to fans via the official Tony! Toni! Toné! Instagram page.

“We wanted to share that D’Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications. He is working through it one day at a time,” the statement read. “We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

“Love Under New Management” singer Miki Howard also shared an emotional post dedicated to the Bay Area icon. In the caption, she wrote, “Oh Man!!! The Sweetest man Dwayne Wiggins we are holding you up in prayer.”

One reaction to the unsettling announcement, read, “My Lawd! I can’t take no more bad news!” “Oh, lawd Please, we just lost Angie Stone,” wrote another fan still reeling from the sudden death of Angie Stone on March 1.

The Neo-Soul songstress perished in a car accident after a performance in Alabama. Scores of social media users simply shared prayers of healing.

Famed R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! was founded by Wiggins, his brother Raphael Saadiq, and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley in 1986. The band is behind massive hits such as “Anniversary,” “Feels Good,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California).”

For the first time in 25 years, Tony! Toni! Toné! embarked upon a reunion tour in 2023.

According to some concertgoers, it was evident that Wiggins was not in the best condition during those shows. On X, someone tweeted, “We knew something was off when we saw them two years ago now when they were on tour. Prayers up for D’Wayne, God is still able.”

An “industry insider” who goes by the name Artemus Gordon wrote in an Instagram Story post, “I’ve been holding on to this for some years now. Mr. Wiggins has been very sick for quite some time now. Hence why Saadiq agreed to do the one off tour. (Also why you haven’t seen a DVD of the shows either.) Lets all keep him in our prayers as he needs ALL of the positive energy thrown his way he can get.”

He was also noticeably absent from NBA All-Star Weekend, where the band performed a medley of songs as the players made their way onto the court.

A second tweet read, “Wow, you just never know. Prayers and Mo Prayers going up. Now that explains why he wasn’t with his Brother performing at the NBA Allstar Game.”

Details of Wiggins’ specific health issues have not been made public at the time of this report. His last Instagram upload was in November when he celebrated the 28-year anniversary of the group’s 1996 album, “House of Music.”