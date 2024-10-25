‘Beyoncé Nephew a Thug?’: Shocking Photos of Beyoncé’s Nephew Julez with a Gun Leave Fans Speechless

Beyoncé’s nephew, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. — son of her sister, Solange Knowles, and her ex-husband, Daniel Smith — is stirring up drama online, and fans say he’s tarnishing the good Knowles name.

Photos have emerged of Julez posing with a handgun and smoking what appears to be a blunt.

X user She’s Fishy posted the image late Thursday, Oct. 24, and set the app on fire, with 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments within 12 hours. Fans were up in arms, after viewing the pictures and reading her tweet that read, “Beyoncé nephew a thug?”

Pictures of Beyoncé’s nephew, Julez Smith, playing with guns and smoking weed have the internet in an uproar. (Photo: Instagram/ @iamjulezsmith)

Someone else posted, “There’s a difference between being an actual thug and acting like one.”

A few people thought about how the “Formation” singer’s mom is going to fix this in the media

“Miss Tina is going to beat his a—,” one person wrote, while another said, “lol pop him upside his head.”

“Beyonce’s pr team probably dislike this kid,” one person joked.

Beyoncé nephew a thug? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ccInRY01PO — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) October 25, 2024

Another person blamed it on his mother’s parenting.

“It’s obvious she can’t say nothing because it would be this far,” one X user said, “Solange did an interview saying that they don’t discipline each others kids.”

Others said there is no excuse, “Crazy cause even his mama was raised middle class, so really he’s 2 generations removed from even knowing this life style LMAO like pls bro.”

Julez might not be generations removed from the stereotypical hood life that his uncle, Jay-Z once rapped about.

The 20-year-old, who has been living his life as a professional model over the last few years, has been relatively low-key and keeping out of headlines.

Earlier this year in February, the Knowles family supported Mama Tina’s eldest grandchild, who made his runway debut at the Luar fashion show in Brooklyn, New York.

In 2022, Julez was accused of fathering a child following alleged texts between him and an OnlyFans personality named Adore. The purported messages show Adore saying she wanted them to have a kid, to which Julez allegedly said, “I want one so bad,” and agreed to give her one in “10 months.”

Solange’s son slammed the rumors by sharing his own screenshots of their exchange. Over it, Julez wrote, “now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know its fake..”

However, in 2021, around the time of Kardone’s death, he was caught up in a sex scandal with Disney star, Skai Jackson. A video of the two seemingly engaged in a sex act, was leaked on the internet.

Both of the young people were minors at the time. It is unclear if the sharing was intended as revenge porn or an accident.